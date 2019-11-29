Eagles-Dolphins final injury report, with analysis

As always, the Philadelphia Eagles more than their share of injuries, but they're not as banged-up as the Miami Dolphins, who have a slew of starters on injured reserve.

Here is the Eagles-Dolphins injury report, with analysis.

Questionable

• TE Zach Ertz (hamstring): Ertz was a surprise addition to the injury report this week. If Ertz can't go, Carson Wentz will be without his only truly reliable pass catcher.

• RB Jordan Howard (shoulder): Howard has still not yet been cleared for contact. The bet here would be that he won't be able to go on Sunday. The Eagles have been unwilling to hammer the run in the two games Howard has been out, instead opting for a pass-heavy attack, despite fielding often incompetent receivers.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• WR DeSean Jackson (IR): The Eagles' offense has had a pathetic lack of speed ever since Jackson suffered an abdominal injury Week 2.



• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles didn't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. They have since moved Brandon Graham inside on those downs, with Josh Sweat and Genard Avery coming in at LDE.

• DT Hassan Ridgeway (IR): Ridgeway was a decent rotational DT who could eat up snaps before he went on IR.



• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a hip flexor injury. There was really no reason that all of his snaps shouldn't have been going to Miles Sanders in the first place.



• RB Corey Clement (IR): Clement worked his way back from a knee injury only to suffer a shoulder injury Week 2 against the Falcons. His shoulder wasn't getting better, so the Eagles shut him down for the season.



• CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (IR): LeBlanc is out with a Lisfranc injury. He is eligible to return to the active roster at any time, but is not yet ready.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata has a back injury, but he's mainly on IR because the Eagles needed the roster spot.



• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Questionable

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Dolphins' secondary is absolutely decimated by injuries. If the Eagles can't throw on this team, they can't throw on anyone.

• S Steven Parker (groin): Parker has appeared in 10 games, starting four after safeties Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain went on IR.



• CB Ken Crawley (shoulder): The Dolphins claimed Crawley off of waivers from the Saints, and he has appeared in four of their games, starting two.



• CB Ken Webster (ankle): Six games played, three starts, again due to injury.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• CB Xavien Howard (IR): Howard is a stud cornerback who landed on IR with a knee injury. He tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2018, with 7.



• WR Preston Williams (IR): Williams is an undrafted rookie who had 32 catches for 428 yards and 3 TDs in 8 games before he landed on IR with a torn ACL.



• S Reshad Jones (IR): Jones is a two-time Pro Bowl player who has dealt with shoulder injuries whose season is over. He'll still a decent starting safety, but he'll probably be a cap casualty this offseason.



• CB Aqib Talib (IR): Talib was already on IR when the Dolphins acquired him in a trade from the Rams. He'll be eligible to return Week 15.



• CB Bobby McCain (IR): McCain is a versatile defensive back who played on the outside and in the slot for Miami this season. He's on IR with a shoulder injury.



• CB Cordrea Tankserley (PUP): Tankersley was a third-round pick of the Dolphins who started 11 games as a rookie in 2017. In November of the 2018 season, he tore an ACL, and he remains on PUP as a result of that injury.



• WR Jakeem Grant (IR): Grant is a lightning-fast receiver and returner. As a receiver, he had 19 catches for 164 yards (8.4 YPC) and 0 TDs, before he went on IR earlier this week with an ankle injury. He also had a 101-yard kick return TD against the Bills.



• OG Danny Isidora (IR): The Dolphins traded a seventh-round pick to the Vikings for Isidora just before the start of the season, and he started the first three games for Miami (he wasn't good), before he went on IR with a foot injury. The Dolphins have since started a few different guys at RG, but the latest to play there is Shaq Calhoun, an undrafted rookie. That should be a matchup advantage in favor of the Eagles.



• DE Jonathan Ledbetter (IR): Ledbetter is an undrafted rookie who made the team and started Week 1, making 4 tackles and notching a half sack, before he went on IR with an ankle injury.



• DE Jonathan Woodard (IR): Rotational defensive lineman. 10 tackles, 1 sack this season.

Traded players

It's no secret that the Dolphins were not playing for the 2019 season in any way, as they traded off some assets for future draft picks. Here's a quick list of the notable players they dealt this season.

• LT Laremy Tunsil: Stud LT was dealt to the Texans for a couple of first round picks, and a second-round pick. Julién Davenport, who the team recently activated off of IR, is currently the starting LT for Miami (or at least he was Week 12 against the Browns).

• WR Kenny Stills: Stills was also included in the Tunsil trade. He has a stat line of 27-400-1 with the Texans this season.

• DB Minkah Fitzpatrick: The Dolphins traded Fitzpatrick to the Steelers for a first-round pick. He has a share of the NFL lead in interceptions, with 5.



• RB Kenyan Drake: The Dolphins traded Drake at the deadline to the Cardinals for a conditional sixth-round pick. With Miami this season, Drake had 47 carries for 174 yards (3.7 YPC) and 0 TDs. In three games with the Cardinals, he has 41 carries for 212 yards (5.2 YPC) and 1 TD.



