Week 13 betting advice: Take the Eagles minus-10 over the Dolphins

November 29, 2019
Each Friday for PhillyVoice, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games this weekend. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, www.thephillygodfather.com.
Bottom line: Anytime you can grab plus-6 points on the 49ers, who have the much better defense in bad weather, it's an automatic bet. The combination of bad weather here with the ability of this 49ers defense, which has sacked opposing quarterbacks on 11.8 percent of their dropbacks (which is the highest rate in the NFL), it should give Jackson some major problems, limiting his running ability. Take the 49ers here plus-6.
(Games 475 & 476 on the sports betting screen)
The Line: Seahawks minus-3/Total: 50
What is the line telling you: Oddsmakers offshore opened this line with the Seahawks being small 2.5-point home favorites over Mike Zimmer’s team with a combined total set at 49. Since then, we've seen the Seattle side kissed up to minus-3, and even money at some of the sharper betting houses on the islands. We've also witnessed some soft sharp money take a bite on the over 49, which forced books to move the total to 50. We’re hoping the public keeps pounding the Seahawks here. As of right now, the bet splits are top heavy with 65% of all tickets punched on Seattle. The bookmakers are begging for Seattle money at home, when they came out with that soft 2.5 early in the week. That line felt really short, which is scary because of Russell Wilson and the level of competition his team has faced and beaten this year. When you look at these team’s schedules, Seattle’s opponents have a combined 10 more wins than Minnesota’s. The Vikings have only played two teams this year that rank in the top 10 in defensive efficiency compared to five that Pete Carroll’s team has faced. How is this line only 2.5/3
Bottom line: If you read between the lines, the Seahawks have more wins than the Vikings. They beat the best team in the NFC two weeks ago on the road. They have the better QB, but if these teams played this week on a neutral field, according to Vegas bookmakers, this line would be a pick’em. Bookmakers don’t give out free money. We’ll take our chances with Minnesota, a well-rested road dog here coming off the bye at plus-3 or 3.5. Since losing to Baltimore three of the four Seahawks opponents are ranked in the basement of the NFL in turnover differential. Two of their last three games went into overtime, and they're coming off playing a tough Philly defense.
(Betting lines are subject to change.)
The Philly Godfather can be followed on twitter @Phillygodfather & his website is www.thephillygodfather.com.
Follow Joe on Twitter: @JSantoliquito
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports