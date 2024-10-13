Eagles game day open thread: Week 6 vs. Browns

After coming off of their bye, the Eagles will face the struggling and banged-up Cleveland Browns, who head into Philadelphia with a 1-4 record and desperate for a win.

After missing WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, and RT Lane Johnson in their Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, the Eagles are now as healthy as a team can reasonably be heading into a Week 6 game. The Browns? Not so much. They listed 20 players on their injury report, and are particularly thin in their secondary and along the interior of their offensive line. You can find the Eagles' and Browns' inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Browns have an all-world player in DE Myles Garrett, who has the ability to wreck games on his own. LT Jordan Mailata will have his hands full. The Eagles' offensive staff would be wise to give Mailata extra help. Otherwise, this Browns team has been a disaster this season. QB Deshaun Watson has been atrocious, while the Browns have otherwise been bad against the run, and as noted above they have a lot of concerning injuries.

The Eagles are 9- or 9.5-point favorites heading into this matchup, depending on where you look. Here are our staff writer picks. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 6 picks around the NFL here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

