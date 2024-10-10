Eagles-Browns: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 6 at the Linc

The Eagles are coming back from the bye.

When we last saw them two weeks ago, they were getting completely dismantled by Tampa Bay. Now they're hoping that the extra time off was just the trick to getting healthy and addressing all the issues that the Bucs exposed – issues that all lingered from last season's collapse.

To the Eagles' advantage this week: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson are all expected to return, they're at home at the Linc, and their opponent, the Cleveland Browns, are just bad.

It should be an ideal setup for the Eagles to bounce back – granted "should" is the volatile keyword with this team through four games so far.

Here is how our sports writers are feeling about it heading into Week 6 and game No. 5...

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-3

PICK: Eagles 33, Browns 17

The Eagles are coming off of their bye and will benefit from the returns of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson. They are about as healthy as a football team can reasonably be heading into Week 6. The Browns, meanwhile, listed 19 players on their initial injury report, including four of their five offensive line starters, a few of their OL reserves, and a bunch of key players in their secondary.

But more importantly, serial sexual assaulter Deshaun Watson has been abysmal.



The Browns have had some truly awful starting quarterbacks over the last 24 years. Guys like Tim Couch, Kelly Holcomb, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Brandon Weeden, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, etc. So it's no small feat to out-awful other awful Browns quarterbacks of yesteryear.

If the Eagles can't find a way to win this home game against this putrid, injury-ravaged team, especially after the Phillies pathetically no-showed in the playoffs, there are going to be a whole lot of angry calls from Philly fans for Nick Sirianni's head.

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-2

PICK: Eagles 31, Browns 20

The Eagles might not be true contenders, but at home, with their offense healthy, after a break, and facing one of the worst teams in the NFL — might be a recipe for some fool's gold at least for one week. This one will be a breezy victory before an inevitable frustrating letdown to come in the next couple weeks.



Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-3

PICK: Eagles 19, Browns 16

If they can't win this one, just pack it all in and get ready for Sixers season and Michkov Mania, Philadelphia.

