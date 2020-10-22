More Sports:

October 22, 2020

Live updates/open thread, Week 7: Eagles vs. Giants

By Jimmy Kempski
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The 1-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles. The 1-5 New York Giants. It's NFC East football in primetime, baby! 

The Eagles and Giants both have their share of players on injured reserve, though the Eagles' injury report has much bigger names on it than the Giants'. The Eagles will be without most of their offensive starters, while the Giants will be without the best player on their team in Saquon Barkley. You can find the full final injury report here.

In our five matchups to watch, we noted that this is a game in which the Eagles' defensive line much dominate the Giants always-crappy offensive line. Defensively, it is imperative that they make someone other than Darius Slayton beat them. Offensively, the Giants have been better than expected, but are still a clear step down from the Eagles' last three opponents in the Ravens, Steelers, and 49ers.

Betting lines opened with the Eagles as 6-point favorites, but that spread has moved to 4.5 points, according to TheLines.com. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 7 picks here and some over/unders for Thursday night right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Jimmy Kempski
