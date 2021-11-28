More Sports:

November 28, 2021

Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Giants, Week 12

By Jimmy Kempski
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts breaks away from pressure from New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

The 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles have won three of four games, and have legitimate playoff aspirations, while their Week 12 opponent, the 3-7 New York Giants, are in disarray after an embarrassing Week 11 loss on national television preceded the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. 

Still, this is a game the Eagles cannot take lightly, as Giants head coach Joe Judge likely remains cranky about the Eagles' tank job Week 17 last year against Washington that left the Giants without a playoff berth. Judge would love to get some revenge.

The Eagles are a relatively healthy team after 11 games, while the Giants have a pair of starters on IR both on offense and defense, and will be severely depleted at the offensive skill positions in this matchup. You can find the final Eagles-Giants injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Garrett will be replaced by Freddie Kitchens, and the Eagles will be preparing for whatever they think Kitchens' offense will look like. Fortunately for the Eagles, the Giants' offense has been among the worst in the NFL over the last couple of seasons, notably because of an overmatched offensive line. 

The Eagles are 4-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 12 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

