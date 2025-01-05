Eagles-Giants Week 18 gameday open thread

The 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles will close out their 2024-2025 regular season on Sunday with a meaningless matchup against the laughingstock New York Giants.

Locked into the 2 seed, the Eagles are resting starters, and listed an abnormally high 11 inactives for this matchup. That list includes Saquon Barkley, who is 101 rushing yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record, which has stood since 1984. The Giants have a number of their best players on injured reserve. Here are the Eagles' and Giants' inactives.

As we noted in our Eagles-Giants preview, a bunch of younger Eagles players who don't get a lot of snaps in more meaningful games will get a shot to show what they can. Tops on that list is Tanner McKee, who will likely get the start at quarterback.

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

