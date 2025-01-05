More Sports:

January 05, 2025

Eagles-Giants Week 18 inactives, with analysis

The Eagles have an abnormal number of inactives against the Giants.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles listed eight players (not including resting players) on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants. Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that the Eagles will be resting starters for this matchup in advance of the playoffs.

A look at the inactives and injuries:

The Eagles have 11 inactives this week. Here's who they decided won't dress:

  1. QB Jalen Hurts
  2. RB Saquon Barkley
  3. WR A.J. Brown
  4. WR DeVonta Smith
  5. LT Jordan Mailata
  6. RT Lane Johnson
  7. LG Landon Dickerson
  8. DT Jalen Carter
  9. LB Nakobe Dean
  10. LB Zack Baun
  11. CB Darius Slay
Any last-ditch hopes that the Eagles might change their minds about letting Barkley go for the record are officially gone.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. Graham finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.

WR/RS Britain Covey (IR): Covey was previously on IR with a shoulder injury. He returned from that injury and played in games, but landed on IR once again with a neck injury. Cooper DeJean will return punts.

FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a lower-body injury during practice and landed on IR.

051020GiantsLogo2020

The Giants' inactives:

Malik Nabers is banged up and the dumbass Giants are playing him.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

Again, we'll skip the commentary, other than to note that the Giants have a bunch of starters and other notable players on IR. I'll list them in order of importance (in my opinion):

  1. LT Andrew Thomas
  2. DT Dexter Lawrence
  3. OG Jon Runyan
  4. LB Bobby Okereke
  5. EDGE Azeez Ojulari
  6. S Tyler Nubin
  7. TE Theo Johnson

