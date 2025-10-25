Eagles-Giants Week 8 inactives, with analysis

October 25, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles will be without four starters in their matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday. They are WR A.J. Brown, C Cam Jurgens, EDGE Nolan Smith, and CB Adoree' Jackson.
The Giants have a growing injury list as well, with a few defensive starters inactive, and star wide receiver Malik Nabers on IR.
Here's the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis.
Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback.
• WR A.J. Brown: Brown made the game-clinching catch at the end of the Eagles' game against the Vikings Week 7, on what was essentially the last play of the game. He then missed all three practices this week with a hamstring injury and was ruled out. His weird, dramatic season continues.
• C Cam Jurgens: Jurgens hasn't played to the level of his 2024 season, as he is still recovering from a back surgery from this offseason. Against the Vikings, he added a knee injury to his back ailments. Even though he hasn't played at a Pro Bowl level again, this is a bad loss, as the backup, Brett Toth, is a significant downgrade.
• CB Adoree' Jackson: Jackson isn't an ideal starter, but he has been more competent than Kelee Ringo, who will likely start in Jackson's place.
• EDGE Azeez Ojulari: With Nolan Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo both on IR, Za'Darius Smith having retired, and Brandon Graham not yet in football shape, the Eagles have just three healthy edge defenders. Expect rookie LB Jihaad Campbell to get some snaps on the edge, like he did against the Vikings Week 7.
• EDGE Nolan Smith (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time): In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks. He tore his triceps in the Super Bowl.
Smith entered the 2025 as the team's top edge defender. Through the first three games he had 10 tackles and 0 sacks, before "tweaking" his triceps injury. He is eligible to come off of IR at any time.
• CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral, eligible to come off of IR at any time): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp.
The CB2 spot in the Eagles' defense has not yet stabilized, so it will be interesting to see if and when Bennett gets a chance to play. On Wednesday, the Eagles opened Bennett's 21-day window from return from IR.
• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.
• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR after Week 8, but will be out much longer than that): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.
• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 8): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.
Adebo is the Giants' best corner, and Holland is the Giants' best safety. Of course, the Eagles won't have A.J. Brown to help exploit the Giants' secondary.
Golston is a rotational defensive lineman. The rest are healthy scratches.
• WR Malik Nabers (IR, out for the season): Nabers is the Giants' best offensive player. As a rookie in an awful offense in 2024, Nabers had 109 catches for 1204 yards and 7 TDs. He tore his ACL Week 4 against the Chargers. His season is over.
• LB Micah McFadden (IR, foot, eligible to come off of IR at any time): McFadden was a starting linebacker. He had 107 tackles and 3 sacks last season. He is expected to miss a big chunk of the season with a foot injury. Second-year player Darius Muasau has filled in at linebacker in McFadden's absence.
• OL Joshua Ezeudu (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Ezeudu has filled in at various position for the Giants, and it has usually gone badly. He's on IR with an undisclosed injury suffered during training camp.
