Eagles-Giants Week 8 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without four starters in their matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday. They are WR A.J. Brown, C Cam Jurgens, EDGE Nolan Smith, and CB Adoree' Jackson.

The Giants have a growing injury list as well, with a few defensive starters inactive, and star wide receiver Malik Nabers on IR.

Here's the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis.

Eagles inactives

Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback.

• WR A.J. Brown: Brown made the game-clinching catch at the end of the Eagles' game against the Vikings Week 7, on what was essentially the last play of the game. He then missed all three practices this week with a hamstring injury and was ruled out. His weird, dramatic season continues.



• C Cam Jurgens: Jurgens hasn't played to the level of his 2024 season, as he is still recovering from a back surgery from this offseason. Against the Vikings, he added a knee injury to his back ailments. Even though he hasn't played at a Pro Bowl level again, this is a bad loss, as the backup, Brett Toth, is a significant downgrade.



• CB Adoree' Jackson: Jackson isn't an ideal starter, but he has been more competent than Kelee Ringo, who will likely start in Jackson's place.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari: With Nolan Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo both on IR, Za'Darius Smith having retired, and Brandon Graham not yet in football shape, the Eagles have just three healthy edge defenders. Expect rookie LB Jihaad Campbell to get some snaps on the edge, like he did against the Vikings Week 7.

