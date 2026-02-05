Eagles honors: Best players, performances, and plays from the 2025-2026 season

Comeback Player of the Year: Nakobe Dean

Brandon Graham literally "came back" from retirement, so he would be a reasonable choice as well, but here we'll go with Dean, who played a bigger role in the defense than Graham after recovering from a torn patellar tendon injury.

In 10 games, Dean had 55 tackles, 4 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles, while establishing himself as one of the best blitzing linebackers in the NFL.

Breakout Player of the Year: Jalyx Hunt

From Week 7 on, Hunt filled up the stat sheet in a variety of ways. In the Eagles' final 11 games, he had 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 19 QB hits, 3 INTs (including a pick-six), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and 3 pass breakups.

He became a highly versatile player who can rush the passer, play the run, and probably most notably, drop into coverage extraordinarily well for an edge defender.

Offensive Player of the Year: DeVonta Smith

There aren't any obvious choices here, but I'll go with Smith, who led the team with 1008 receiving yards, but unlike his receiver counterpart A.J. Brown was not a walking distraction all season.

Defensive Player of the Year: CB Cooper DeJean

It's a little silly to write about Quinyon Mitchell twice, so let's go with DeJean, who, like Mitchell, has also cemented himself as a star player. On the season DeJean had 93 tackles, 16 pass breakups. 2 INTs, and a forced fumble. He is one of the best tackling cornerbacks in the NFL, and a versatile defender who can reasonably play outside corner, slot corner, safety, and even linebacker-like roles.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: iOL Drew Kendall

The Eagles selected defensive players with their first five picks of the 2025 draft, so there isn't a lot to choose from here. It's pretty much either Drew Kendall or undrafted WR Darius Cooper. I have a hard time giving it to Cooper, who was called for a crucial taunting penalty against the Commanders that knocked the Eagles out of a goal-to-go situation, with a Tanner McKee INT following thereafter.

Kendall only played 89 snaps on the season, and he seemed fine-ish, I guess. I like his chances of being a long-term contributor better Cooper's, So, I dunno, I'll go with him. 🤷‍♂️

Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Jihaad Campbell

In the Eagles' first seven games before Dean returned to the starting lineup, Campbell had 43 tackles, an INT, a forced fumble, and a couple of pass breakups. If he had started the whole season, he likely would have accumulated stats that would have competed with some of the other rookie finalists for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

But beyond his play on the field, I was impressed by Campbell's maturity after he was (honorably) demoted. He didn't complain, and he was prepared and ready to play again when Dean got hurt later in the season.

Clutch Performance of the Year: Moro Ojomo foils a late Packers 4th and 1 play

Moro Ojomo probably made the defensive play of the night in Green Bay when he called out the Packers' play on a 4th and 1 near the end of the game. You can hear him yell "INSIDE ZONE THIS WAY! INSIDE ZONE THIS WAY!" before the snap, and then he got immediate penetration into the backfield. Jacobs had nowhere to go, and the Eagles took over the ball on downs. Video via @BenjaminSolak:

That was a pretty cool, clutch play from Ojomo in a huge moment.

Moment of the Year: Jordan Davis' blocked field goal return for a TD vs. the Rams

This one was pretty easy:

In an otherwise disappointing season, the ending to the Eagles-Rams game was quite something.

Celly (celebration) of the Year:

After scoring a TD, new dad Dallas Goedert rocked the baby to sleep, then held the baby up like in The Lion King, and then... spiked the baby, lol.

I remember legit laughing out loud at that in the press box.

Unstoppable Performance of the Year: The Eagles' defense vs. the Raiders

As a disclaimer, we should first note that the Raiders inarguably had the worst offense in the NFL in 2025. They couldn't run the ball, they couldn't protect their quarterback, they were playing their backup quarterback, and they only had one good pass catcher.

So, it was anticipated that the Eagles' defense would probably have a good day, but they shut the Raiders out, and shutouts are hard to come by in the NFL. The last four Eagles shutouts:

2025: Eagles vs. Raiders, 31-0 2018: Eagles at Washington, 24-0 2014: Eagles vs. Giants, 27-0 1996: Eagles vs. Giants, 24-0

The Eagles went almost 18 years in between shutouts from 1996 to 2014.

But perhaps even more impressively, the Eagles D only allowed 75 yards. 46 came on the ground and 29 through the air. Yes, the Raiders' offense sucked, but that was still as dominant a defensive performance as there was in the NFL this season.



