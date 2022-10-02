WATCH: Jalen Hurts takes hard hit on TD run for Eagles

October 02, 2022
After falling into a 14-0 hole against Jacksonville, Jalen Hurts got the Eagles back in it, but boy it wasn't pretty.
Facing a 4th and goal from the Jaguars' 3 in the second quarter, Hurts took the snap from the gun then took off up the middle. Rookie linebacker Devin Llyod was there to meet him at the goal line and delivered a hard hit that knocked the ball loose as Hurts trucked forward.
There was a scramble for the ball, but it wouldn't matter. Hurts held on long enough to break the plane, the officials ruled. Touchdown Eagles.
Check it out:
Jalen Hurts sells out on 4th and Goal! @JalenHurts— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
📺: #JAXvsPHI on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pzn2kdH3xp pic.twitter.com/yNzrec7mIj
Hurts dumped a screen off to tight end Dallas Goedert who took the ball downfield 26 yards and into scoring position.
INCREDIBLE screen to Goedert! pic.twitter.com/cvDww7WuS9— Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) October 2, 2022
Dallas Goedert gets called for blocking downfield and the A.J. Brown TD comes off the board... pic.twitter.com/MNsAslBdm4— Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) October 2, 2022
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports