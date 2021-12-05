More Sports:

December 05, 2021

Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Jets, Week 13

By Jimmy Kempski
The 5-7 Philadelphia Eagles will return to the scene of their frustrating loss to the trash New York Giants last Sunday when they take on the even more trash New York Jets this Sunday right back at MetLife Stadium. 

As you're likely aware by now, the Eagles will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is still healing from an ankle injury suffered during that Giants loss. Gardner Minshew will start in his place. Please refrain from having bad Minshew opinions after this game, thank you in advance. The Eagles are otherwise relatively healthy, while the Jets are without some of their best players on injured reserve. You can find the final Eagles-Jets injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Jets are just kind of a bad team across the board, and there really aren't any key matchups that the Eagles shouldn't win. They have the worst point differential in the NFL, at -135, with arguably the worst performing starting quarterback in the NFL in Zach Wilson. 

The Eagles are 5-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 13 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Jimmy Kempski
