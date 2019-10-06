Live updates/open thread recap: Eagles 31, Jets 6

After an outlook-changing Thursday night road win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers last week, the Philadelphia Eagles will face a far less challenging opponent in the New York Jets this Sunday.

For a change, their Birds' opponent is more injury-ravaged than themselves, as the Jets will head into this matchup starting their No. 3 quarterback, while missing a slew of other starters. As usual, the Eagles will be missing their share of players as well. Check out the full injury report with analysis here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Jets' offense had been brutally impotent this season, and are a welcomed foe while the Eagles try to get healthy in their secondary. In addition to the fact that they're starting their No. 3 quarterback, the Jets' offensive line has been atrocious this season. If the Eagles' defensive front can't dominate this matchup, the already existent concerns will grow.

The Eagles are favored by two touchdowns, and you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to take the Jets. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 5 picks here.

Early games



Cardinals at Bengals Bills at Titans Bears at Raiders Buccaneers at Saints Vikings at Giants Ravens at Steelers Patriots at Washington Jaguars at Panthers Falcons at Texans

Later games

Broncos at Chargers Packers at Cowboys

Sunday Night Football:

Colts at Chiefs

Monday Night Football

Browns at 49ers

Feel free to discuss the games below.