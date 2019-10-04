More Sports:

October 04, 2019

Eagles vs. Jets: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 5

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
400922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Carson Wentz runs out of the tunnel before the Eagles faced the Lions at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will head into Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets favored by nearly two touchdowns despite being just 2-2 on the season and playing from behind in every game so far this season. But there's a good reason why the Birds are such heavy favorites in this one...

The 0-3 Jets stink.

Now, that's not entirely at the feet of new coach Adam Gase or first-year general manager Joe Douglas — after all, Sam Darnold went down with a case of mono and the following week the team lost backup Trevor Simien to injury, leaving Luke Falk as the team's starting quarterback. That's some really bad luck.

And while the Jets were hopeful Darnold could return to action this week, following his team's bye, he has ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Jets now must face an Eagles team coming off a confidence-boosting win in Green Bay last Thursday — the Jets aren't the only ones coming into this week with some added time off — and looking to pick up another win before embarking on a three-game road trip that will provide the toughest test so far this season.

Can the Eagles take care of business at home on Sunday against the struggling Jets? Here's what our writers think...

GAME INFO

WEEK 5

Eagles (2-2) vs. Jets (0-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS | RADIO: 94.1 WIP

BETTING LINES

SPREAD: Eagles (-13.5) | TOTAL: 44.0 (via Bovada)

PREDICTIONS

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski | Email | Stories
SEASON RECORD: 1-3

PICK: Eagles 38, Jets 13

When this line originally came out,  my first thought was, "The Eagles shouldn't be 14-point favorites over anybody." After all, they have faced at least a 10-point deficit in every single game they have played so far this season.

Then I took a close look at this Jets team, and Good Lord are they awful. As you know, Sam Darnold is unlikely to go in this matchup, which means that it'll be Luke Falk once again, playing behind what may very well be the worst offensive line in the NFL. The Jets have the 32nd-ranked offense, the 32nd-ranked passing offense, and the 28th-ranked rushing offense. They are an absolute mess across the board.

Five of the Eagles' top six cornerbacks are injured, and four of them won't play, but if there's a week where they can get by with a few guys signed off of the street, this is it. The Eagles should smash this team, and if they don't, it is cause for further concern.

MORE: All of Jimmy Kempski's Week 5 picks

Evan Macy

@evan_macy | Email | Stories
SEASON RECORD: 2-2

PICK: Eagles 28, Jets 13

The Eagles have the third best run defense in the NFL, allowing 62 yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry. They have one of the worst passing defenses — but if Sam Darnold is unable to return from his bout of mono, the Eagles banged and bruised secondary will have its easiest task of the season against Luke Folk and a makeshift group of NY pass catchers. Philly's red zone defense has also been ridiculous, coming through in the clutch most recently last week against the Packers twice to win the game late. Carson Wentz is, quietly, playing like one of the 3 or 4 best quarterbacks in all of football and he should be a force against the Jets. I expect the defense to shine at home vs. the lowly Jets and the Eagles to cover the spread.

Matt Mullin

@matt_mullin | Email | Stories
SEASON RECORD: 2-2

PICK: Eagles 30, Jets 12

Last week, I didn't bother crunching the numbers or doing any in-depth analysis before making my prediction. Instead, I went with my gut — and, shockingly, I was one of the few people to correctly pick the Eagles to win. This week, I don't think I need to do much of either. I can simply use my eyes (and some common sense).

The Eagles are the better team. There is no question about that. Even with a healthy Sam Darnold, the Eagles would still be favored by a touchdown in this one. Now, with no Darnold, it would take an epic collapse by the home team to throw this opportunity away. This isn't like the Lions team that came in here two weeks ago and upset the Eagles at home in a game almost everybody was picking the Birds to win. Not only that, but the Eagles' most glaring weakness, their pass defense, matches up perfectly with the Jets' biggest weakness, throwing the football.

Could I see it being an uncomfortable 10-6 lead for the Eagles at halftime? Sure, slow starts have kind of been their thing this season. But eventually, I think the Eagles put this one away and win comfortably on Sunday.

Kyle Neubeck

@KyleNeubeck | Email | Stories
SEASON RECORD: 1-3

PICK: Eagles 28, Jets 17

At the risk of sounding overconfident about a team I have been wrong about quite frequently already this season, I can’t see this team losing to an opponent being quarterbacked by Luke Falk. I would only be mildly more concerned if Sam Darnold and his spleen are able to play after a mono-induced layoff. Even an injury-plagued secondary should be able to be good enough to get it done.

Last week felt like a possible turning point for the Eagles, with contributions in every phase helping to secure a tough victory on the road. With the Eagles about to embark on a brutal stretch of games, securing this win is critical.

MORE: Eagles vs. Jets: 5 matchups to watch

Joe Santoliquito

@JSantoliquito | Email | Stories
SEASON RECORD: 2-2

PICK: Eagles 31, Jets 10

The Eagles have never lost to the Jets, and there’s no reason history won’t repeat itself this Sunday. This game should be won easily, with or without New York’s famous kissing bandit, salacious Sam Darnold.

Natalie Egenolf

@NatalieEgenolf | Stories
SEASON RECORD: 1-3

PICK: Eagles 35, Jets 20

After the gritty win against the Packers in Green Bay and a ton of rest there’s no reason the Eagles shouldn’t blow out the Jets. Without Sam Darnold, Le'Veon Bell can be answered for.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Predictions Jets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the likely sellers at the NFL trade deadline, and players who could interest the Eagles
100319PatrickPeterson

Social Media

The Philadelphia Eagles' TikTok has all the behind-the-scenes locker room content you need
0930_EaglesTik Tok

Health Stories

Cosmetic surgery and the secret world of Instagram dolls
Instagram Doll for Cosmetic Surgery

Flyers

New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has big expectations for his team in first season at helm
Flyers-JVR-Braun-TK_100319_usat

Fashion

Will Smith launches 'Fresh Prince' clothing line, 'Bel-Air Athletics'
Will Smith Bel-Air Athletics clothing

Food & Drink

Beer garden opening next to 'Ghost Ship' at Race Street Pier
River Beer Garden at Race Street Pier

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved