Eagles RT Lane Johnson should, eventually, be able to play through pain in injured knee

The Eagles are in the midst of a game of musical chairs with their bruised and battered offensive line — which now not only features Jason Peters playing through a torn bicep, but also Lane Johnson, out for a few weeks with a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

And because the prospect of having Big V at right tackle isn't the favorite thought of most fans (though he did fill in admirably for Peters last season during the Super Bowl run), we decided to ask an expert to dive deeper into what is wrong with Johnson, and when he might return.

Injured on one of the first plays of the game in London — a 24-18 win over the Jaguars — no update was given on his status due to this week's bye. He has not been placed on the injured reserve (IR), and likely won't be, which is obviously a good sign.

"They usually don't put people on IR unless it's a six week or greater injury," Joel Roth, a center manager for NovaCare Rehabilitation said, "so it looks like he will be back within that two-to-six week mark."

"Obviously a swollen knee is a weak knee, that's the general rule for football. The minute he becomes stable, if it heals enough to where he is stable, he can start rushing back in."

Roth, who is also the head physical therapist for the Temple football team, said once Johnson eclipses that point, he will be able to play through the pain (which, lets be honest, Johnson probably will try and do).

"It's pretty safe," Roth, PT, DPT, OCS, said. "That doesn't always correlate with no pain. He will come back having some pain but his knee will be stable enough to participate without risking greater injury. When that window of time is can vary."

Luckily, the schedule has done him a favor as there is no game for the Eagles this week.

"He'll be resting and rehabbing for sure," Roth said. "It's a ligament so they will focus on stability, so he will do a lot of balance and a ton of treatment for the inflammation."

The Eagles will be back in action next week on Nov. 11 at home against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

