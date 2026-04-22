Another Eagles-only mock draft: Birds go heavy on offense, trade Tanner McKee

Usually, we leave the mock drafting to Jimmy Kempski. In his final Eagles-only mock draft of 2026, he had a fun trade in the first round. I got jealous of his, so I did one myself.

Here's my best stab at projecting the Eagles' 2026 draft haul:

Round 1: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (6'6, 317)

Kempski had the Eagles moving up for Georgia OT Monroe Freeling, which makes too much sense. After all, Freeling is a Georgia kid. But I suspect both Freeling and Alabama's Kadyn Proctor will be off the board earlier than expected. Miller has work to do in pass pro but he's a former wrestler who has 54 career college starts and never missed a game, even after breaking a bone in his wrist – a true "Philly guy."

His hand size (9 3/4") and arm length (33 1/4") are adequate and he projects as a right tackle in the NFL, which makes him the perfect successor to Lane Johnson. He has really good lateral movement and agility, which makes him an ideal fit for a horizontal run scheme, which the Eagles are expected to feature more of under new OC Sean Mannion.

Round 2: Keyland Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech (6'3", 316)

: Eagles send QB Tanner McKee to Jets for 44th overall pick

The Eagles deal McKee to the Jets, where he can be under the tutelage of Nick Sirianni's friend, Frank Reich, and take the starting job away from Geno Smith. In doing so they pick up the 12th pick of the second round and land a plus athlete on the interior line who is pro ready – and might need to be given the Eagles' injury history on the o-line.

Rutledge was a top-three finisher in three of the five events in which tested at the NFL Combine. He has the strength and frame of an OT but the height, power and lunchpail mentality of a guard, where he made all 43 of his college starts.

Rutledge's athleticism will translate really well to an offensive line that could get a little smaller inside but quicker and more agile under the new scheme. He'll start off as the top backup to Landon Dickerson and/or Tyler Steen, which means he'll probably see action early. In 2027, he can replace Dickerson, who considered retirement this offseason, or Steen, who is in the last year of his contract.

Round 2: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson (5'11", 187)

With their own second-rounder, the Eagles strengthen their wide receiver corps – because, ya know, they're gonna trade A.J. Brown. Williams wasn't hyped enough compared to other receivers projected to go in the second round. He has good size, 4.4 speed, can line up in multiple spots, and is an excellent middle-of-the-field target who can complement DeVonta Smith.

Williams was more productive in his junior season than senior season, but Clemson's offense in general didn't fare as well last year compared to the prior season.

Williams isn't a home-run hitter but he could come in right away and make a difference in the remade Eagles wide receiver group, playing the slot and getting some reps outside.

Round 3: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia (6'4", 245)

Delp's tape is better than his actual production. The tight end just wasn't featured prominently in Georgia's pass offense last season. Delp only caught 20 passes, but he's a plus blocker and has really good athleticism; he played lacrosse until becoming a high school football standout.

The Eagles need a future "Y" – an in-line tight end – to replace Dallas Goedert, who is entering his last year for the Eagles (for real this time). Delp can work on his receiving as a rookie while contributing immediately as a blocker with an occasional catch or two on play action. He already has the quickness, agility and hands to be an above-average pass catcher; he just need more coaching and reps. There's so much upside here because the tools are already there.

Round 4: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU (6'1", 203)

TRADE: Eagles send their first fourth-round pick (114th) and fifth-round pick (178th) to the Titans for the 101st pick

Having traded Tanner McKee to the Jets, the Eagles need their next developmental QB. Nussmeier is someone they'll have excellent intel on. His dad, Doug, is a former NFL QB and was the Eagles' QBs coach in 2024 under OC Kellen Moore.

Nussmeier's 2025 season was hampered by an abdominal injury that he suffered early in the fall and lingered throughout the year. The injury threatened Nussmeier's ability to generate torque and altered his mechanics, which led to an unimpressive season after a really good 2024 in which he was a finalist for the Manning Award after starting 13 games for LSU and passing for more than 4,000 yards while throwing 29 touchdown passes.

Nussmeier lacks ideal height but when healthy, he has a strong enough arm to make any throw and an aggressive, gunslinger mentality – which can sometimes get the best of him – that will impress NFL coaches. He also moves around the pocket fairly well; he isn't a concrete statue.

As the son of an NFL QB, he'll have the right poise and know-how to play the position, and like McKee he could emerge into a legit starter in two or three years. Shorter QBs have found success in Shanahan-McVay schemes that thrive off play action and exploit the middle of the field.

Round 4: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC (6'0, 202)

With their second fourth-rounder, the Eagles pick up a prospect who can immediately compete with Marcus Epps and (perhaps) Michael Carter II for the starting safety job opposite Andrew Mukuba – unless Howie Roseman works a deal for a legit starter.

Ramsey has played both safety spots and last year was featured heavily as the nickelback, which will appeal to Vic Fangio, who prefers rangy, versatile safeties that can play multiple spots. Ramsey also has experience in man coverage, which Fangio will also like, although Ramsey is more suited to play zone because he's not a speedster and he's better at closing windows and playing breaks on shorter routes.

If not for some injury concerns, Ramsey might be a higher-rated prospect. The Eagles would get someone who'd complement Mukuba's playmaking talent and fit Fangio's positional preferences.

Round 6: Uar Bernard, iDL, Nigeria (6'4", 306)

Bernard, a Nigeria native who went through the International Player Pathway program, just feels like an Eagles late draft pick – although they'd probably trade into the seventh round before picking him. The IPP program is how the Eagles discovered Jordan Mailata.

Bernard has no football experience but his athleticism is borderline ridiculous. At the IPP Pro Day, he registered a 4.63 in the 40-yard dash, a 39-inch vertical, and a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump while putting up 31 reps on the bench press.

The Eagles are always tantalized by great athletic testers, especially on Day 3 and especially on the defensive line. Bernard would need several years of development, but the Eagles have enough talent on the interior d-line to be patient. It's the quintessential low risk, high reward Day 3 pick.