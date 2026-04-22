Final Eagles-only 2026 seven-round mock draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is now just a day away, so let's go ahead and put out our final Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the season. As a reminder, the Eagles currently have eight draft picks this year, with two in the third round.

Eagles only mock draft, previous versions

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Round 1: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia (6'7, 315)

TRADE: Eagles send pick No. 23 in 2026, as well as third- and fourth-round picks in 2027 to the Jets for pick No. 16.

Freeling was a popular projection to the Eagles at pick 23, but there's little chance he'll make it that far after crushing the Combine.

In pass pro, Freeling has excellent feet, and can easily mirror/match opposing pass rushers. In the run game, he can execute difficult reach blocks, he's effective on combo blocks, and he has the athleticism to track down linebackers and defensive backs in space down the field. He also has some nastiness to his game, and experience playing LT and RT. I hadn't watched Freeling until his explosive Combine performance, but he is really good and the Eagles are certain to have interest.

The downside is that Freeling is inexperienced, as he has just 17 career starts. However, he improved significantly throughout the 2025 season and played his best football down the stretch. He has the highest upside of any offensive tackle prospect in this draft, in my opinion.

Freeling could serve as the Eagles' tackle depth short term, and eventually take over for Lane Johnson. He would also get to learn from Johnson, and what it takes to be a great pro, as Howie Roseman pointed out during his pre-draft press conference.

"It's so hard to find elite players at any position that you certainly wouldn't want to turn down the opportunity at an important position to get a player that you think has a chance to be a good starter, a Pro Bowl starter," Roseman said. "So it starts there with evaluation of the player and having guys like Lane on this team and the elite level that he plays with, I think watching him and watching how he works, watching how he trains, watching how he dedicates his life to this game during the week, during the season. I mean that's instrumental in understanding what it takes to be a great pro. And so there's so much value in watching those guys instead of hearing about those guys.

"I said when we talked about [Jason] Kelce at some point he was going to retire and then there'd be this legend of Jason Kelce, but Cam Jurgens got to see it and he got to see what it took to be a Pro Bowl-level player. There's value like that as long as the player in and of himself is worthy of the selection of wherever you're taking him."

A trade up with the Jets at 16 makes sense, as the Lions are clearly in the market for an OT at pick 17. The Jets could use added ammo in 2027, when they will be in the market for a new quarterback, and the Eagles can afford to trade 2027 picks, with picks incoming after a likely A.J. Brown trade.

Round 2: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville (6'2, 220)

Bell had a breakout season for Louisville, as he had 72 catches for 917 yards and six TDs in 11 games. He was the best player on the field when Louisville knocked off a Miami team that made it to the National Championship:

Bell has great size at 6'2, 220, He gets yards after the catch, and has good speed for a 220-pound receiver.

Unfortunately, Bell suffered a torn ACL in November, ending his season. If he hadn't, he might have been a first-round pick. The Eagles have a history of taking injured players in the second round, successfully with guys like Cooper DeJean and Landon Dickerson, less so with Sidney Jones.

The ACL tear was reportedly "clean," so Bell will have a good chance to be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

Round 3: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State (6'6, 256)

Dennis-Sutton was a five-star recruit (28th nationally by 247 Sports, 7th by Rivals.com) who is an exceptional run defender, but not the pass rusher that former teammate Abdul Carter was.

In 2024, he had 42 tackles (13 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 batted passes. He followed that up in 2025 with a very similar season, collecting 42 tackles (12 for loss) 8.5 sacks again, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 batted passes.

He has upside as a power rusher at the next level. Highlights:

He also had a surprisingly great Combine showing:

Vic Fangio tends to like edge defenders who play the run well so that he can play lighter fronts. With Jaelan Phillips leaving in free agency, the Eagles can use another early down run stopper on the edge, with some room to grow as a pass rusher.

Round 3: Gennings Dunker, OT/OG, Iowa (6'5, 315)

Dunker has experience at RG and RT, but mostly played at RT at Iowa. I think he'll be a guard in the NFL. This dude is a dirt dog:

The Eagles can use some short term OL versatility, and a long-term answer at guard.

Round 4: Bud Clark, S, TCU (6'1, 188)

Clark played six years of college football at TCU, so he is an older prospect, which obviously isn't ideal. However, in his final four seasons of college ball, he had 15 INTs, including 2 pick-sixes. And they weren't lucky INTs on overthrows or tipped passes. He consistently made great plays on the football.

Clark played his fair share in the slot, and he ran a 4.41 40 at the Combine, so he is capable of playing in the deep middle and getting sideline to sideline.

One downside is that he is only 188 pounds, and he's not a thumper. Would the Eagles want a pair of undersized safeties in Clark and Andrew Mukuba? A couple of years ago, I made the mistake of assuming the Eagles wouldn't draft Jeremiah Trotter Jr. because he was an instinctive-but-undersized linebacker prospect who didn't possess great athleticism, and the Eagles already had one of those in Nakobe Dean. But more often Howie Roseman develops "types" and he goes back to them.

Round 4: Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State (6'6, 261)

Kacmarek was the Buckeyes' TE2, and he was an unsung hero in their offense as one of the best blocking tight ends in the country. Look at this guy tossing defenders around against Michigan last season:

The Eagles signed blocking TE Johnny Mundt in free agency, but for only one year and for not a lot of money. Kacmarek can be a long-term TE2, and you probably can get him on Day 3 because he doesn't have impressive receiving stats. I also think he has some upside as a receiver.

Round 5: Kaleb Proctor, iDL, SE Louisiana (6'2, 291)

Proctor had 9 sacks in 2025, and 39 hurries, per PFF. It might be easy to dismiss those numbers because he played lower-level competition, but he absolutely looked the part in a game against LSU (video via @BengalsBrews):

He is small, but with very good athleticism.

If the Eagles select an interior defensive lineman, they will likely lean toward guys who can rush the passer, since they already locked up run-stuffer Jordan Davis long-term. Proctor is probably a redshirt guy, but he has very intriguing traits to develop.

Round 6: Harold Perkins, LB/EDGE, LSU (6'1, 222)

Perkins is a linebacker / edge defender tweener in the same mold as Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. He had had a monster season as a freshman in 2022, when he had 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2023, he had 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2024, he suffered an ACL tear and only played in four games. In 2025, he had four sacks and three INTs.

Perkins is a versatile defender who can drop into coverage and rush the passer from all sorts of alignments. Fun player.

The Eagles don't really need another off-ball linebacker / edge defender hybrid, but they do seem to have developed "a type," and Perkins fits that mold.

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