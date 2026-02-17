Eagles-only 2026 mock draft, version 2.0

The Eagles currently have eight picks total in the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's just get right to it.

Eagles only mock draft, version 1.0

Round 1: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State (6'2, 200)

Tyson is a slippery route runner, particularly for a receiver with pretty good size. He is a contested catch beast, often skying above defensive backs, with Michael Jordan-esque hangtime. He can also make plays after the catch, with creative moves to make defenders miss. He probably has the most impressive highlight reel of any receiver in this class:

Tyson is pretty clearly a top-15 type of talent in this draft, and most draft experts have him rated as such. So how exactly could he fall to the Eagles at pick 23? Well, he has an alarming injury history:

• 2022: Torn ACL, MCL, and PCL.

• 2023: Only played 14 snaps on the season while recovering from his 2022 injury.

• 2024: Missed the College Football Playoff with a collarbone injury.

• 2025: Missed 3 games with a hamstring injury.

That makes Tyson a risky pick, but one that someone with the job security of Howie Roseman can feel comfortable making.

Round 2: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (6'6, 320)

Iheanachor is an offensive tackle originally from Nigeria who started playing football in 2021. He is very gifted athletically, and has a chance to develop into a great pass protector. Here he is working against a potential top 5 pick in David Bailey (via @CFCBears):

The Eagles like taking fliers on guys who haven't played much football but have athletic upside, successfully at times (Jordan Mailata), and not so much other times (Davion Taylor). He feels like a bit of a no-brainer as an eventual Lane Johnson successor if he should make it to the Eagles' pick in the second round.

It's worth noting that there are nine offensive linemen in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50. There's a good chance that one of them falls.

Round 3: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State (6'5, 243)

Klare is a good receiving tight end who had 51 catches for 685 yards and four TDs for Purdue last season before transferring to Ohio State. He had 42 catches for 448 yards and just 2 TDs in 2025 in a loaded OSU offense.

Klare needs work as a blocker, but he has great hands and he runs good routes. He reminds me in some ways of Zach Ertz, even down to the 86 jersey.

The Eagles' top three tight ends are not under contract in 2026, so their need there is pretty obvious.

Round 3: Gennings Dunker, OT/OG, Iowa (6'5, 315)

Dunker has experience at RG and RT, but mostly played at RT at Iowa. I think he'll be a guard in the NFL. This dude is a dirt dog:

The Eagles can use some short term OL versatility, and a long-term answer at guard.

Round 4: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas (6'6, 235)

Green is a monster 6'6, 235-pound quarterback, with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his legs. But, he needs a lot of refinement, notably with his accuracy and his slow delivery.

The Eagles will need a QB3 in 2026 and a QB2 in 2027. Green makes sense as a quarterback with intriguing traits who can develop behind the scenes.

Round 4: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California (6'1, 185)

Masses had a great season for Cal after transferring from FIU, as he had 5 INTs and 13 PBUs in 2025.

He also had a 100-yard pick-six called back on a penalty.

Round 5: Bishop Fitzgerald, S, USC (5'11, 205)

Masses has good length and he get his hands on a lot of footballs. That's a good start.

Fitzgerald had 5 INTs in 2025, and 10 INTs for his career. He's instinctive against the pass and the run. (Video via @NFL_DF):

Reed Blankenship is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, and the Eagles may not be able to re-sign him.

Round 5: Riley Nowakowski, TE/FB, Indiana (6'1, 249)

One of the unsung players on Indiana's National Championship roster was Nowakowski, an undersized tight end/fullback who has a whole bunch of of highlight reel blocks this season. My favorite is the one below, where he pancakes two Oregon defensive backs on a goal line run. Video via @Jared_Kelly7:

The Eagles have a role for a fullback/blocking TE in their offense, and Nowakowski also chipped in 32 catches for 387 yards and 2 TDs in the Hoosiers' stacked offense.

