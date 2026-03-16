Eagles-only 2026 mock draft, version 3.0

The Eagles currently have nine picks total in the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's just get right to it.

Eagles only mock draft, previous versions

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Round 1: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia (6'7, 315)

TRADE: Eagles send pick No. 23 in 2026, as well as third- and fourth-round picks in 2027 to the Jets for pick No. 16.

Freeling was a popular projection to the Eagles at pick 23, but there's little chance he'll make it that far after crushing the Combine.

In pass pro, Freeling has excellent feet, and can easily mirror/match opposing pass rushers. In the run game, he can execute difficult reach blocks, he's effective on combo blocks, and he has the athleticism to track down linebackers and defensive backs in space down the field. He also has some nastiness to his game, and experience playing LT and RT. I hadn't watched Freeling until his explosive Combine performance, but he is really good and the Eagles are certain to have interest.

The downside is that Freeling is inexperienced, as he has just 17 career starts. However, he improved significantly throughout the 2025 season and played his best football down the stretch. He has the highest upside of any offensive tackle prospect in this draft, in my opinion.

Freeling could serve as the Eagles' swing tackle short-term, and eventually take over for Lane Johnson.

(Also, a trade up with the Jets at 16 makes sense, as the Lions are clearly in the market for an OT at pick 17.)

Round 2: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville (6'2, 220)

Bell had a breakout season for Louisville, as he had 72 catches for 917 yards and six TDs in 11 games. He was the best player on the field when Louisville knocked off a Miami team that made it to the National Championship Game:

At 6'2, 220, Bell has similar dimensions as A.J. Brown, and he plays like him too. Like Brown, Bell is a YAC beast, and he might even be a little faster.

Unfortunately, Bell suffered a torn ACL in November, ending his season. If he hadn't, he might have been a first-round pick. The Eagles have a history of taking injured players in the second round, successfully with guys like Cooper DeJean and Landon Dickerson, less so with Sidney Jones.

The ACL tear was reportedly "clean," so Bell will have a chance to be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

Round 3: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia (6'1, 190)

Everette was a five-star recruit who played sparingly as a freshman on Georgia's National Championship team. He got his first taste of being a starter in 2023, and started full-time in 2024 and 2025. He has good length and speed (4.38 40), he is thought of as a cerebral corner, and he's tough in run support.

In 2024, starting full-time, Everette had 58 tackles, three INTs, two forced fumbles, and a sack. In 2025, he had 50 tackles, an INT, and 10 pass breakups.

Everette is big and fast, but the knock against him is his quickness and change of direction in man coverage, not unlike another former Bulldog in Kelee Ringo. However, Everette is a more savvy player than Ringo, and thus has a better chance of working around his deficiencies.

The Eagles have a lot of cornerbacks on their roster presently, but Riq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones, Michael Carter, and Jakorian Bennett are all in the final year of their contracts.

Round 3: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor (6'4, 240)

Trigg is a playmaker who had 50 catches for 694 receiving yards (13.9 YPC), and six TDs. He finished third in the nation among tight ends in receiving yards. He has good athleticism and outstanding hands, as shown in the following two-play sequence, which was actually two consecutive plays against Kansas State. (Video via @dpbrugler):

Trigg is 6'4, 240, so he is a smaller tight end, but he has a large catch radius because of his massive wingspan:

He also fights for every yard after the catch and is a surprisingly good route runner. 2024 highlights:

Trigg has a similar skill set as first-round prospect Kenyon Sadiq, but isn't as good a blocker. Personally, I'd rather have Trigg in Round 3 than trade up for Sadiq in Round 1.

Round 4: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU (6'1, 205)

Prior to the 2025 season, Nussmeier was being projected as a first-round pick, but he had a disappointing season, throwing for just 12 TD passes in nine games. He played through a rare oblique injury that took a long time to diagnose. Via PFT:

“My injury occurred in fall camp — Day 2, practice two of fall camp,” Nussmeier said. “How much did it affect me? I think it was pretty evident. I really wasn’t able to throw the football. I had a stabbing pain in my ab every time I went to go throw the ball. And we weren’t able to figure out exactly what it was. “It was a frustrating deal, and it wasn’t LSU’s fault. It wasn’t the doctor’s fault. They did a great job of taking care of me and the trainers there. It was just a rare deal. It was just a thing that we really didn’t figure out what it was until about two months ago.”

Nussmeier is a savvy quarterback who gets through his progressions quickly. He also has a quick, accurate delivery, and can make throws on the move. If you watch the following highlight reel, maybe it's just the little spin moves to evade pass rushers, but his game reminds me a bit of Tony Romo:



On the downside, Nussmeier doesn't possess impressive size or speed, so he could have a limited ceiling.

Nussmeier has an Eagles connection. His dad Doug was the Eagles' quarterbacks coach during the Birds' Super Bowl season in 2024, and he had the opportunity to observe the team from behind the scenes during the Eagles' prep for the game in New Orleans.

Round 4: Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana (6'1, 262)

Kamara spent his first two collegiate seasons at James Madison before transferring to Indiana for the 2024 season. He had 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three recoveries in 2024. With confidence brimming in 2025, Kamara set a goal of 20 sacks for the 2025 season. He only had two, so, you know, only 18 short of his goal. Still, he was a disruptive player on a suffocating Indiana defense. He also had one of the biggest plays in the National Championship Game, when he blocked a punt that was recovered for an Indiana TD.

Kamara doesn't have great length at 6'1, but he has some speed to get around the edge, and possesses impressively quick inside counters for a 262-pound edge who is built like a fire hydrant. He also finishes when he gets to the quarterback. A highlight reel:

There should be some concerns about Kamara's ability to hold up against the run at his size, much like there was with Bryce Huff, but he could be an effective pass rusher out of the box, which is more important. The Eagles have shown that they're fine with players with his body type, given their acquisition of Huff in free agency and their selection of Antwuan Powell-Ryland in the 2025 draft, although in fairness neither player was a success story.

Round 5: Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma (6'2, 205)

Spears-Jennings was considered a late-round prospect, but his stock is up after running a blistering 4.32 40 at 6'2, 205 pounds.

Spears-Jennings has some blitzing ability, and he has a knack for punching the ball out, as he had 4 forced fumbles in 2024. (Video via @LosSooners):

The knocks on Spears-Jennings are that he struggles in man coverage and lacks awareness as a deep safety. So, you know, those are significant issues.

The guess here is that the Eagles will find a veteran safety to pair with second-year pro Andrew Mukuba. Spears-Jennings can serve as a hyper-fast special teamer early in his career with the hope that he can develop into something more. But certainly, he has traits to work with.

Round 5: Harold Perkins, LB/EDGE, LSU (6'1, 222)

Perkins is a linebacker / edge defender tweener in the same mold as Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. He had had a monster season as a freshman in 2022, when he had 72 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2023, he had 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an INT. In 2024, he suffered an ACL tear and only played in four games. In 2025, he had four sacks and three INTs.

Perkins is a versatile defender who can drop into coverage and rush the passer from all sorts of alignments. Fun player.

The Eagles don't really need another off-ball linebacker / edge defender hybrid, but they do seem to have developed "a type," and Perkins fits that mold.

Round 6: Micah Morris, OG, Georgia (6'5, 334)

Morris is unpolished, but he is big and athletically gifted.

A quick taste (video via @BengalsBrews):

Morris would've been an easy sell as a "Jeff Stoutland redshirt project," but obviously Stoutland is no longer with the team. That said, I don't think the Eagles will stop taking swings on offensive linemen with appealing traits who they can develop over time.

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