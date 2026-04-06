Eagles-only 2026 mock draft, version 4.0

The Eagles currently have nine picks total in the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's just get right to it.

Eagles only mock draft, previous versions

1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0

Round 1: Olaivavega Ioane, iOL, Penn State (6'4, 320)

Ioane is a guard prospect who has experience at LG and RG, with some sparse snaps at LT, RT, and C. He plays under control with good technique, but will also bury defenders into the turf when the opportunity arises. He understands angles in the run game, and he's a brick wall in pass pro. Great player.

The Eagles have an interesting situation at guard. Landon Dickerson is a good player when healthy, but he has a history of serious injuries dating back to high school and college, and his body has taken an absolute pounding in the last two seasons.

When we talk about the Eagles selecting an offensive lineman to eventually replace a great player already in place, it's always Lane Johnson, which makes sense, seeing as he'll turn 36 in May. But if you were to ask me which player is more likely to retire after the 2026 season, I might actually lean toward Dickerson.

Meanwhile, RG Tyler Steen was fine in his first season as a starter, but he is only under contract through 2026, and he's probably not above earning a starting job again in training camp, at least if the Eagles don't sign him to a contract extension before then.

Round 2: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama (6'1, 206)

Bernard isn't a downfield burner, but he is a strong, fearless receiver who works the middle of the field, and who can gobble up yards after the catch.

Alabama also used him in the Wildcat on occasion, as he had 5 career rushing TDs. Bernard is also considered one of the best blocking receivers in the country.

Bernard may not be a first-round pick because he lacks elite speed, but he's a Swiss Army knife type of player who is willing to do the dirty work needed to win games. He reminds me of tough Shanahan/McVay receivers like Jauan Jennings and Cooper Kupp, and I love his fit in Philly in what we think Sean Mannion's offense might look like.

Round 3: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State (6'6, 256)

Dennis-Sutton was a five-star recruit (28th nationally by 247 Sports, 7th by Rivals.com) who is an exceptional run defender, but not the pass rusher that former teammate Abdul Carter was.

In 2024, he had 42 tackles (13 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 batted passes. He followed that up in 2025 with a very similar season, collecting 42 tackles (12 for loss) 8.5 sacks again, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 batted passes.

He has upside as a power rusher at the next level. Highlights:

He also had a surprisingly great Combine showing:

Vic Fangio tends to like edge defenders who play the run well so that he can play lighter fronts. With Jaelan Phillips leaving in free agency, the Eagles can use another early down run stopper on the edge, with some room to grow as a pass rusher.

Round 3: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern (6'8, 323)

Tiernan obviously has great size at 6'8, 323, and he is powerful, as you would expect, but he also has good athleticism.

Tiernan has some versatility, having played both at RT and LT at Northwestern. He'll also be battle tested heading into the pros, as he faced a lot of players in 2025 who will be earning NFL paychecks.

He makes sense as a swing tackle who can eventually take over for Lane Johnson on the edge.

Round 4: Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Kilgore is a big safety at 6'1, 210 with nearly 33" arms who ran a 4.40 40 at the Combine. He certainly looks the part of an NFL safety.

Kilgore is also capable of making plays, as he had 7 INTs his last two seasons. A taste, via @Graham_SFN:

In South Carolina's defense, he played something of a "Star" role, which is sort of a safety / slot corner / linebacker hybrid. The Eagles can use a safety who can mix it up in the box, so they can allow the much smaller Andrew Mukuba to focus on coverage assignments.

Round 4: Justin Joly, TE, NC State (6'4, 241)

Joly had consistent production over a four-year career at UConn and NC State:

•2022 (UConn): 18-250-2

•2023 (UConn): 56-578-2

•2024 (NC State): 43-661-4

•2025 (NC State): 49-489-7

He's a tough matchup for opposing safeties because of his high point ability, and because he does not go down willingly after the catch:

Joly needs work as a blocker, but the coaching staff would have time to work on that with Dallas Goedert returning to the team in 2026 likely for one last season.

Round 5: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma (5'10, 180)

Burke ran 4.30 40, and he is a hell of an athlete otherwise:

Unfortunately, Burks didn't have great production in college. His most productive season was with Purdue in 2023, when he had 47 catches for 629 yards and 7 TDs. But Round 5 is typically right around where Howie likes to take small, fast, unproductive receivers. (See: Quez Watkins, John Hightower, Shelton Gibson, Ainias Smith, etc.)

Round 5: Kaleb Proctor, iDL, SE Louisiana

Proctor had 9 sacks in 2025, and 39 hurries, per PFF. It might be easy to dismiss those numbers because he played lower-level competition, but he absolutely looked the part in a game against LSU (video via @BengalsBrews):

He is small, but with very good athleticism.

If the Eagles select an interior defensive lineman, they will likely lean toward guys who can rush the passer, since they already locked up run-stuffer Jordan Davis long-term. Proctor is probably a redshirt guy, but he has very intriguing traits to develop.

Round 6: Uar Bernard, ??, Nigeria (6'5, 306)

Bernard, from a small village in Nigeria, recently worked out at the HBCU showcase. Here's what The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported about him:

Bernard measured in earlier this week at the NFL’s HBCU showcase at 6-4 1/2, 306 pounds with 11-inch hands and almost 36-inch arms. Other people who have spent their lifetimes in football say Bernard looks like a Marvel creation. Bernard’s body fat: 6 percent. He vertical-jumped 39 inches and broad-jumped 10-10, which was 14 inches more than any other defensive tackle did at this year’s combine. His 40-yard dash: 4.63.

Here's that 4.68 40:

The Eagles took a flier on a freak athlete from Australia who had never played American football, and that worked out. So, why not take another shot with a Day 3 pick?

As for what position Bernard play, he worked out with defensive tackles. But, if he truly has 11" hands and 36" arms, offensive tackle wouldn't be out the question either, even if he's under 6'5.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader