February 02, 2025

Report: Former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly is new Raiders offensive coordinator

Chip Kelly, the Eagles' head coach from 2013-2015, joins Pete Carroll's new staff in Las Vegas.


By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Chip Kelly Eagles Raiders Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Chip Kelly's Eagles tenure was filled with both excitement and crushing lows. He is now on the Raiders' coaching staff.

After many years back in the college game following his previous NFL flameout, Chip Kelly is returning to the pros. Kelly will be the new offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Peter Thamel.

Kelly, of course, was the Birds' head coach beginning in 2013. That first season in Philly was fast and fun, but Kelly wore out his welcome with the organization and was fired in 2015. After just a single year spent as the 49ers' head coach in 2016, Kelly was the head coach at UCLA from 2018-2023 before serving as Ohio State's OC and QB coach this past season, winning a national championship along the way.

Kelly now joins new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll in Vegas.

The Eagles are scheduled to host the Raiders at home during the 2025 season. I'm sure the Philadelphia faithful will give him a great homecoming that day... 



Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

