Report: Former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly is new Raiders offensive coordinator

After many years back in the college game following his previous NFL flameout, Chip Kelly is returning to the pros. Kelly will be the new offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Peter Thamel.

Kelly, of course, was the Birds' head coach beginning in 2013. That first season in Philly was fast and fun, but Kelly wore out his welcome with the organization and was fired in 2015. After just a single year spent as the 49ers' head coach in 2016, Kelly was the head coach at UCLA from 2018-2023 before serving as Ohio State's OC and QB coach this past season, winning a national championship along the way.

Kelly now joins new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll in Vegas.

The Eagles are scheduled to host the Raiders at home during the 2025 season. I'm sure the Philadelphia faithful will give him a great homecoming that day...

