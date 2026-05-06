Eagles name Adam Berry assistant general manager

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have named Adam Berry assistant general manager. He will take over for Alec Halaby, who left the team last week.

Berry is the the twin brother of Andrew Berry, who has been the Cleveland Browns' general manager since 2020.

Berry has a non-traditional background for a high-level NFL executive. His bio, via the team's website:

Adam Berry, who enters his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles, was elevated to vice president of football operations and strategy during the 2024 offseason. He was originally hired as the director of football operations and strategy in 2023 after a 14-year tenure (2009-23) at Goldman Sachs, where he last served as a managing director and the head of U.S. loan trading. In his current role, Berry's responsibilities include pro and college player evaluation, salary cap and resource allocation strategy, contract negotiation/ structuring, integrating analytics into roster management, and player development. A native of Bel Air, MD, Berry played collegiately as a wide receiver at Princeton, where he was voted a team captain as a senior. He graduated cum laude from Princeton and received a bachelor's degree in economics while minoring in political economy and African American studies.

It is worth noting that in November of 2020, the NFL approved a proposal that rewards teams for developing minority coaches and front office executives who go on to become head coaches and general managers for other organizations.

If a team loses a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager position with another team, they will receive a pair of third-round picks in return. They are called "Resolution JC-2A" picks, but function in a similar way to compensatory picks.

The Berry brothers are African American. The Eagles lost Andrew Berry to a general manager job in 2020, before the start of the JC-2A program, and thus were not awarded comp picks. If they eventually lose Adam Berry to a GM job to another team around the league, they would be compensated with a pair of third-round picks.

The Eagles also announced several other updates to the scouting department, listed here:

The new hire on that list is Mike Maccagnan, who was the Jets' general manager from 2015 to 2019.

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