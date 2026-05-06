Joel Embiid ruled out for Sixers-Knicks Game 2

NEW YORK – Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain; right hip soreness) has been ruled out for Sixers-Knicks Game 2 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

After a 39-point bludgeoning at the hands of New York on Monday night, the Sixers will now be without the former NBA MVP as they try to even the series.

The right hip soreness designation is new as of 1 p.m.; the ankle sprain was Embiid's initial listing for the game. Embiid was listed as probable for Game 1 due to a right hip contusion before playing. He was probable for Game 2, as well, but will now be sidelined.



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