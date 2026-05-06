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May 06, 2026

Joel Embiid ruled out for Sixers-Knicks Game 2

Joel Embiid's hip issue appears to be more significant than previously thought.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 5.6.26 Brad Penner/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid only made three shots in the Sixers' Game 1 blowout loss at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

NEW YORK – Joel Embiid (right ankle sprain; right hip soreness) has been ruled out for Sixers-Knicks Game 2 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

After a 39-point bludgeoning at the hands of New York on Monday night, the Sixers will now be without the former NBA MVP as they try to even the series.

The right hip soreness designation is new as of 1 p.m.; the ankle sprain was Embiid's initial listing for the game. Embiid was listed as probable for Game 1 due to a right hip contusion before playing. He was probable for Game 2, as well, but will now be sidelined.

MORE: Notebook heading into Sixers-Knicks Game 2

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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