5 Eagles thoughts: Putting Dallas Goedert's dominant day in historical context, Brandon Graham's role and more

It's an unexpected Victory Monday in Philadelphia given how Week 2 transpired and the first half of Sunday's matchup with the Saints went. Following that win in New Orleans, here are five thoughts I currently have on the Eagles...

Dallas Goedert's dominance

In this past Friday's edition of "5 Eagles thoughts," I led with Dallas Goedert. His efficiency and target share had dipped in the last few years after monster 2021 and 2022 seasons. With A.J. Brown sidelined and a quiet start to 2024 for him, it was more clear than ever that Goedert should have a greater role if he could still be a beast. The obvious answer after the win in New Orleans is yes, he absolutely can be.

Goedert put up 170 yards on 10 catches, including the play of his career, a 61-yard reception on the Eagles' game-winning fourth-quarter drive:

With those numbers in a big-time clutch performance, it's not hyperbole to say that's one of the best statistical tight end performances ever.

A tight end has only matched or bettered Goedert's 10-catch, 170-yard day 12 times in NFL history, per Stathead. The tight ends who've done so include all-time greats Kellen Winslow, Shannon Sharpe, Travis Kelce and a few select others. Goedert had multiple chunk plays downfield and had the volume to be a reliable pass-catcher for Jalen Hurts with Brown out and DeVonta Smith leaving late in the game, too.

For Eagles franchise history, Goedert's 170 yards are the most since All-Pro Pete Retzlaff's 204 yards in a 1965 win over Washington, per Stathead. Retzlaff finished fourth in MVP voting this year. That's certainly a steep ask for Goedert, but in a year where tight end play is a bit down across the league, perhaps Goedert's age-29 season could finally be his first Pro Bowl campaign.

Goedert's 239 receiving yards are the most of any tight end on the young season and his 3.98 yards per route run is the top mark at the position too, per RotoWire (minimum 20 routes).

Brown may be out against Tampa Bay on Sunday. The same is true for Smith. Week 4 needs to be another Dallas Goedert game for the Birds.

Brandon Graham's still a massive figure on this Eagles defense

In multiple press conferences this year, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio noted that 36-year-old Brandon Graham, in what's believed to be his final NFL season, is not on a "pitch count" and will play when required. Well, due to some lackluster performances around him, Graham has been the Birds' best edge player this year both rushing the passer and in the run game. Fangio has moved him around and played him on the interior as well.

It's damning of some of his teammates that Graham played more snaps (35) than any edge rusher in the win over the Saints. That's more than 27-year-old Josh Sweat (34), second-year first-round pick Nolan Smith (21) and nearly double the amount of the 51-million-dollar man Bryce Huff (18).

The pass rush finally had a pulse in Week 3. Defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis stepped up, but Graham is still chugging along, too.

Through three games, Graham is also PFF's 18th-ranked edge rusher. That's higher than Maxx Crosby, Will Anderson Jr. and some other big names. When he's out there, Graham is still making his presence known.

Jahan Dotson's target share

With three targets that resulted in two catches for eight yards, Dotson's up to five targets so far in 2024. Again, as I stated in the Goedert section, the Eagles could be without their top two wideouts in Week 4. That's before even getting into Britain Covey's injury situation. Maybe it's a matter of trust for Dotson with Hurts as the receiver acclimates to the Eagles' scheme, but unless Hurts is simply going to throw it Goedert's way 20 times against the Buccaneers, the Birds are going to need something from him, particularly with the way Todd Bowles' defenses have given this Eagles core trouble over the years.

Jalen Carter: game-wrecker

Jalen Carter batted down two passes on Sunday in crucial situations. He was the first Eagles defensive lineman with multiple pass deflections in a single game in three seasons, per Stathead. A true defensive tackle hasn't done it for the team since Antonio Dixon (how about him for a little "Remember Some Guys" talk?) in 2010.

Carter also brought some swagger near the game's end on Sunday, getting chirpy with both Saints players and the New Orleans fan base:

Hey, that may rub some people the wrong way, but that energy and this level of overall defensive performance were sorely lacking in 2023. Carter is harnessing it on the field. Keeping that up is key.

Nick Sirianni's first-half fourth-down call

I still don't get it.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader