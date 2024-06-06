Report: Eagles' Dom DiSandro gains new title in organization in addition to current duties

Big Dom adds a new title to his name.

Dom DiSandro, the Eagles' senior advisor to the general manager and chief security officer, is now in charge of "gameday coaching operations," per a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

DiSandro is beloved in the organization and has gained somewhat of a cult fandom from hardcore Eagles fans, especially following his dustup with 49ers defender Dre Greenlaw during the team's loss to San Francisco during the 2023 season:

Officials removed DiSandro from that game and, as McLane notes, this title could prevent such a thing from happening again.

An omnipresent figure next to Nick Sirianni and players on the sidelines, it looks like that will be the case even more so going forward.

