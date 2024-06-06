More Sports:

June 06, 2024

Report: Eagles' Dom DiSandro gains new title in organization in addition to current duties

Eagles chief security officer and senior advisor to the general manager Dom DiSandro, known as "Big Dom," is reportedly now in charge of "gameday coaching operations" as well.

Shamus Clancy
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Dom DiSandro gets into it with 49ers' Dre Greenlaw at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dom DiSandro gets into it with 49ers' Dre Greenlaw at Lincoln Financial Field.

Big Dom adds a new title to his name.

Dom DiSandro, the Eagles' senior advisor to the general manager and chief security officer, is now in charge of "gameday coaching operations," per a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. 

DiSandro is beloved in the organization and has gained somewhat of a cult fandom from hardcore Eagles fans, especially following his dustup with 49ers defender Dre Greenlaw during the team's loss to San Francisco during the 2023 season:

Officials removed DiSandro from that game and, as McLane notes, this title could prevent such a thing from happening again. 

An omnipresent figure next to Nick Sirianni and players on the sidelines, it looks like that will be the case even more so going forward. 

Shamus Clancy

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

