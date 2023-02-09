Boston Scott gets a 'Giant Killer' decal in Rocket League

Rocket League, the mega-popular game of car soccer, is celebrating Super Bowl LVII this weekend with an NFL update that includes a special nod to Eagles running back Boston Scott.

Alongside car decals and items for all 32 teams, Scott – as well as the Saints' Cam Jordan and the Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr. – received a player-specific decal paying tribute to his reputation as the "Giant Killer."

Check it out:

The title definitely isn't without merit.

The 5'6" running back has been a thorn in the side of the rival New York Giants for years, torching them for nine touchdowns across eight regular-season games throughout his career, including two this season.

Then in that 38-7 blowout back in the divisional round of the playoffs, Scott tagged them for another score and carried it through against the 49ers the next week on the way to the Super Bowl.

The 27-year old isn't just into Rocket League himself, but has been involved in the game at a professional level for a while now, playing with the esports team Dignitas on the world stage.

And now his two careers (and passions) have come together to create a part of the video game, just days before the biggest football game of his life.

