Eagles will host Browns for joint practices in preseason

The taste of a Super Bowl loss may still be lingering for Philadelphia, but the calendar has flipped to March. The NFL Combine is underway, free agency begins in two weeks and, before you know it, the draft will come next month.

Training camp may feel even further away, but here's some summer football news to get you going: The Cleveland Browns will come to Philadelphia during the second week of the preseason for joint practices with the Eagles.

Browns head coach (and Saint Joseph's Prep and Penn grad) Kevin Stefanski made the announcement to reporters on Wednesday:

The Eagles went to Ohio for joint practices last season ahead of the two teams' 2022 preseason matchup. The Birds won that game 21-20, which included a 55-yard touchdown catch from former Olympian Devon Allen (who should change his uniform number to No. 0 if a new league proposal passes).

I can already envision a scrappy Darius Slay vs. Amari Cooper training camp fight that has both guys thrown out of practice.

The Eagles' overall preseason schedule has not been released yet, but this all but official confirms that they'll have a preseason game against Cleveland.

