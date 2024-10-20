More Sports:

Former Eagle Haason Reddick ends holdout with Jets, will report on restructured deal

Reddick was traded to the Jets by the Eagles in search of a higher-paying contract, but never got it from New York and stayed away from the team for months as a result.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Haason Reddick is going to play for the Jets after all.

Haason Reddick is finally going to play for the New York Jets after a months-long holdout. 

The former Eagles edge rusher, who was traded to New York back in March, has agreed to a restructured contract with the Jets and will report to them on Monday morning, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The re-worked deal will carry Reddick through the final year of his current contract, and cover the fines levied against him for missing all of training camp, the preseason, and the Jets' first six games – the fines reached up to $12 million, per Schefter.

Reddick, a Camden native, signed a three-year deal with his hometown Eagles ahead of the 2022 season and quickly became their defense's most prolific pass rusher. He recorded 16 sacks in 2022 on the Eagles' way to the Super Bowl and then 11 more in a 2023 run that fizzled out. He made the Pro Bowl both years, but with that success, a belief grew that he had outplayed his contract. 

Reddick wanted a bigger salary, the Eagles weren't willing to match that outright, and after coming to terms on seeking a trade so that Reddick could find his payday, the Jets offered the Eagles a third-round draft pick (that can become a second-rounder) on the understanding that trading for Reddick would require signing him to a new contract as well. 

But then the Jets proceeded to not do that after the trade was made official, and as a result, Reddick stayed away from his new team for months. 

By a certain point, it looked like Reddick was set to sit out the entire season, while the Jets were in a spot where they would've just had to move on. 

It appears both parties returned to the table and reached a solution, however, with aspirations for reaching that larger contract for Reddick in New York still in play, per Schefter.

How Reddick will hold up for the Jets after missing basically all summer and the season's first six weeks will have to be seen, but that he is reporting can be good news for the Eagles, at least for right now, as it gets the ball rolling toward the snap requirements needed to turn that third-rounder the Jets sent into a second

Reddick needs to play 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and register at least 10 sacks this season to trigger the trade effects. 

It's a longshot, sure, but there would still be 10 games for him after this Sunday to make something happen.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

