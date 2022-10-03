Eagles injury update: Darius Slay avoids major injury, Avonte Maddox has ankle spain, Jordan Mailata gets MRI on shoulder

The Eagles came back to beat the Jaguars through the rain and the wind on Sunday but came out of it with some concerning injury news.

CB Avonte Maddox was ruled out on the injury report just a couple of days before kickoff with a foot injury, then, in the first half Sunday, CB Darius Slay (forearm) and OT Jordan Mailata (shoulder) went to the locker room and were ruled questionable to return, and even though they were on the sideline for the remainder of the game, neither would.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Slay did not suffer a major injury and has a chance to return for this weekend's game out in Arizona. Maddox though? His status is "up in the air" with an ankle sprain, per the league insider.

Mailata received an MRI on his shoulder Monday morning, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, which could mean that he'll be out for a bit when combined with the team's move to sign offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson up from the practice squad.

The Eagles more than managed against the Jaguars on Sunday to improve to an NFL-best 4-0, but potential losses of a top lineman in Mailata, a Pro Bowl corner and team captain in Slay, and Maddox, who has excelled as a nickel corner would be huge blows to the team's roster.

In the immediate short term, Jack Driscoll filled in at Mailata's spot on the line, Zech McPhearson subbed in as the corner opposite James Bradberry, and Josiah Scott worked as the slot CB.

