October 03, 2022

Jalen Hurts will be a guest on 'ManningCast' Monday Night Football broadcast

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Vikings-Week-2-2022-NFL.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts strikes a pose after connecting on a 53-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins in the first half against the Vikings Monday, September 19, 2022.

Don't expect to hear Jalen Hurts yelling, "Omaha!" at the line of scrimmage anytime soon, but the Eagles' quarterback will be joining Peyton and Eli Manning for their 'Monday Night Football' broadcast for Week 4: 

The 'ManningCast' is an alternate 'MNF' setup that features the Super Bowl-winning brothers analyzing the game with a laid-back vibe and includes guests from the football world and elsewhere. Jalen Hurts and then Steph Curry and Jon Hamm, huh? ESPN is definitely listing those three in the right order in terms of star power. 

Hurts is leading a 4-0 Eagles squad that are NFC favorites. The third-year quarterback is currently tied for second in NFL MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook at +500 with Lamar Jackson. Both are behind Josh Allen (+275). 

According to the elder Manning's Omaha Productions studio, the 'ManningCast' will begin at 8:13 p.m. on ESPN2 (channel 851 on Xfinity in the Philadelphia area). 

