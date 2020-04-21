More Sports:

April 21, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
3_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_eagles_fans_credKateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Fans at the Philadelphia Eagles wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It's draft week! Finally! And it feels like we have already beaten to death every possible scenario for the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round and beyond. So, uh, let's do one last chat before the festivities on Thursday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who are the Eagles most likely to draft at 21, if they just sit there? Will they trade up? Trade back? Can they realistically take anything other than a wide receiver? How many of their 8 draft picks will the Eagles actually make?

MORE: Eagles 2020 NFL Draft board | Eagles' top 10 options with their first round pick | NFL Rumors: Jags shopping Fournette, should Eagles call?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

