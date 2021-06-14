Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

We are now a couple of weeks into June, and the NFL is entering the deadest period of its calendar year. And yet, there's always the possibility of the Philadelphia Eagles making a significant move.



Pickswise is #1 home of free NFL picks, predictions and odds. Find the latest lines and opinions for every game .

NFL Picks | Predictions | Odds

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles done adding to their roster? How does their depth chart stack up to the rest of the league? Will they ever trade Zach Ertz?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Pickswise, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

