Jalen Reagor signs with Eagles' Week 1 opponent

After the Minnesota Vikings waived him earlier in the week, Jalen Reagor is on the move. The former Eagles' first-round pick is signing with the New England Patriots' practice squad, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New England, of course, hosts the Eagles in Week 1 of the 2023 season next Sunday. Reagor could see action in that game if the Patriots elevated him from the team's practice squad for the game. NFL teams can elevate a practice squad player a maximum of three times in a season before needing to sign the given player to their 53-man roster or having them pass through waivers.

Fifth-dimensional chess from Bill Belichick? Maybe! I have a feeling Eagles fans would welcome an opportunity to face Reagor, as they did during Week 2 of the 2022 season when Reagor was still with Minnesota.

As a reminder, the Eagles own a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick from the Vikings that has the potential to turn into a fourth-round pick if one of the following conditions are met this season: 40 catches, 500 yards or four touchdowns. It remains to be seen if those conditions remain with Reagor in New England, but I certainly wouldn't bank on that coming to fruition anyway.

