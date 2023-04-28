More Sports:

April 28, 2023

2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

What will Howie Roseman do on Day 2? Offensive line? Safety? Linebacker? Trade up? Trade out? It's probably all on the table.

By Jimmy Kempski
042823JalenCarter Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

New Eagles DT Jalen Carter and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on stage after Carter's selection at ninth overall.

After three months of speculating about what the Philadelphia Eagles would do with their first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, we have an answer. A pair of Dawgs are now Eagles, as DT Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith were selected at ninth and 30th overall, respectively. 

Looking ahead, the Eagles currently have a pair of Day 2 picks. One is at the back end of Round 2, and the other is at the front end of Round 3.

Round Overall How acquired Pick 
 9 From Saints Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia 
 30 Eagles' own pick Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia 
 62 Eagles' own pick  
 66 From Cardinals 
 219 From Vikings (via Texans)  
 248 Eagles' own pick  


What will Howie Roseman do on Day 2? Offensive line? Safety? Linebacker? Trade up? Trade out? It's probably all on the table.

Here's a place for you to discuss the Day 2 action as it unravels. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2022 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catchup on draft season:

• A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs

• Eagles draft board

• 10 players who make sense for the Eagles with their second-round pick

Feel free to speak your mind in the comment section below.

