Change won't save the Eagles now, but it can clear a new path

Saquon Barkley fielded question after question about how to navigate all the losing amid a swarm of reporters and cameras at his locker.

Jordan Mailata spoke at a continued and aggravated wit's end about the Eagles' continued failures to block to the same.

Dallas Goedert and Riq Woolen navigated concerns and speculation about trade rumors.

And after a long wait for the media in the press conference room at Lincoln Financial Field, Nick Sirianni finally sat at the podium and did his own continued best to try and talk around every last thing that has plagued the Eagles through a seven-game nosedive, including whether any changes could be coming to his staff over the next two weeks.

"We'll talk. Obviously, right now my job is to be there for our guys, and to go watch the tape, and go look through everything," a long-winded Sirianni began. "We'll do everything – I'll do everything I can to help this team win football games.

"I'll look at myself internally first and then go from there. My job is to coach the players and to coach the coaches, and anything I can do to help this team win games, we'll do. Everything can always be on the table, but I don't think you just change just to change, just because that's what your record says. You gotta look at what's really real and not react to anything else.

"Again, I just don't believe you just change just to change. If you have a strong reason to do things, in anything, and you're convicted about it, that's how we'll go about our business."

Great, but here's what actually is real...

• The Eagles lost to the Giants, 19-11, on Sunday, continuing a seven-game spiral into an NFC worst 2-7 record.

• The Eagles haven't won a game since Week 2 back on Sept. 20 against a currently one-win Titans team.

• For the past two weeks, the Eagles' offense hasn't generated a touchdown beyond the first quarter, and frankly, Sunday's lone touchdown only happened because of Giants cornerback Deonte Banks falling into a 30-yard defensive pass interference call that put the ball at the goal line for free, not because of anything the Eagles did execution-wise.



• The run game has completely fallen off a cliff. Barkley, openly playing at well below 100 percent, had 13 carries for just 22 yards on Sunday, and the Eagles could only rack up 92 rushing yards in total, leaving them below 100 yards on the ground for the fourth time in the past five games.



• The offensive line can't protect anything anymore, and has gotten repeatedly pushed around, either because of visible confusion over assignments or because blockers are just getting flat-out overwhelmed and torn right through. "It's the same old story," a bewildered Mailata said at his locker. "Like...we just gotta do better, man. No one's coming to save us."



• The Eagles made a desperation gamble this week on benching Tanner McKee for practice squad QB Joe Milton under center this week. It didn't work, and Milton got sacked seven times for a loss of 41 yards.

And that feels like it's all just scratching the surface. Anyone can go on for hours about how bad the Eagles have gotten.

But then here's the other immediately pressing reality...

The Eagles, finally, are at their bye week, and will get a full two weeks to take a breather – well, sort of.

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and this season is already well down the drain, which means guys like Goedert and Woolen do face a legitimate chance at going elsewhere within the next 24-hour window.

At the same time, and for the long haul of the organization, two weeks is a lot of time to think about what's next, too.

Eric Hartline/for PhillyVoice Howie Roseman already signaled that he's looking ahead.

General manager Howie Roseman, not through words but action, already told everyone that he was moving on from this season weeks ago, when he traded Cam Jurgens to Baltimore for a 2028 second-round draft pick in the wake of Lane Johnson's sudden retirement.

Things have only gotten worse for the Birds since.

They don't have Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season because of blood clots in his lungs. At this rate, top receiver DeVonta Smith might not be a certainty to come back for the remainder of 2026 either because of a hamstring injury he's been nursing for weeks. Barkley has been insisting on playing through his ailments, but at a certain point, shutting him down for next year has to come into consideration, and once you get beyond him, there's really not much on offense left.

Then there's who is on the sideline and up in the booth.

Sirianni continues to take on the brunt of criticism for the Eagles' ever-growing list of shortcomings, and his failures with each passing week to scheme up any kind of solution don't paint a rosy picture for his future as head coach – the lengthy wait before his postgame press conference on Sunday that he shrugged off as meeting with his players didn't help either.

Sean Mannion, the "evil genius" offensive coordinator in training camp, is sitting in the box now looking down at a stalled-out and easily predictable failed experiment.

And Chris Kuper certainly hasn't won over any fans running a turnstile of an offensive line in the shadow of the beloved O-line coach Jeff Stoutland, who left the team last winter.

All three might be staring down their way out. It feels like it's more of a matter of when, not if, with a long two weeks coming up to make the potential calls now.

Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's not much Nick Sirianni and the Eagles can really do now.

But maybe Sirianni, to his credit, does have a point. A change in staff now really doesn't help the Eagles for the rest of this doomed season.

But at the same time, that's not really the point either.

Because, yeah, changes now don't improve anything.

But they do clear out a path, with plenty of runway to draw up a new strategy, vision, and to begin a new search to find the voice to lead it.

"Obviously, none of us offensively have done a good enough job. It's not Sean. It's all of us, and it starts with me," said Sirianni, trying to divert scrutiny. "I think the correct question there to me is 'Do you think you've done a good enough job?' Obviously, I haven't done a good enough job.

"So we all have things that we gotta get better at. Listen, we gotta figure it out on offense."

Thing is, that probably doesn't matter much now. It isn't the point anymore.

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