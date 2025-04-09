Eagles-only 2025 mock draft, version 4.0

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's just get right to it.

Round 1, pick 24 (trade with Vikings): Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia (6'5, 260)

TRADE: The Eagles send picks 32, 96 (Round 3), and 161 (Round 5) for pick 24, owned by the Vikings, who only have four picks entering the 2025 draft.

Williams has outstanding power, quickness, and agility to go along with his great length at 6'5, 260, with 34 3/8" arms. He is also versatile, as he lined up all over the Georgia defensive line.

Like most first-round Georgia defensive prospects, Williams' sack numbers aren't overwhelming (14 sacks in 3 seasons), but he also played through an ankle injury throughout the entire 2024 season. Williams plays disciplined team defense, and he's a force in the backfield against the run. That alone should earn him an immediate role in any defense. But he also has a lot of room to grow as a pass rusher as he continues to develop more of a rush repertoire.

Round 2, pick 64: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota (6'6, 331)

Ersery was the Gophers' starting LT since 2022, with some sparse experience at RT prior to that. He's a gifted athlete for a 330-plus pound offensive lineman:

He also knows how to finish blocks. Pancake city vs. Iowa last season (via @NoFlagsFilm):

While he didn't play guard in college (aside from 3 snaps), Ersery has the skill set to do so, and might make sense as a RG of the present, RT of the future.

Round 4, pick 134: Ty Robinson, iDL, Nebraska (6'5, 288)

Robinson is a violent lineman who can play multiple spots along the interior. He's powerful, with a great motor, and upside as a pass rusher (7 sacks in 2024, and 10 batted passes over the last two seasons). He's also an exceptional athlete, which you would expect of a 288-pound iDL.

Fun highlight reel:

The downside is that 2024 was Robinson's sixth season at Nebraska, so, you know, he's an older prospect, but that also means he could be available on Day 3 when he otherwise wouldn't.

Round 5, pick 164: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame (6'5, 258)

Evans isn't as athletically gifted as some of the other tight ends in this class, but he is a physical player and a good blocker. He isn't likely to put up great receiving numbers in the NFL, but he's a big target with good hands and the size to be a red zone target.

He can be a solid, meat-and-potatoes TE1, with a floor as a TE2.

Round 5, pick 165: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers (5'11, 175)

Longerbeam played outside at Rutgers, but he'll likely move inside in the pros because of his diminutive size. Despite his size, Longerbeam is a feisty corner who is not afraid to mix it up and contribute against the run. In coverage, he has smooth feet to match routes, and 4.39 speed. Isaiah Rodgers vibes.

The Eagles need more corner depth after losing Rodgers and Darius Slay, and Longerbeam gives them some inside-outside versatility. They also don't really have any backup slot corners.

Round 5, pick 168: Clay Webb, iOL, Jacksonville State (6'3, 312)

Webb was a five star recruit (28th Rivals, 14th ESPN) and the No. 1 center in the nation who originally enrolled at Georgia, didn't play much early in his college career, and transferred to Jacksonville State, which is close to his hometown in Alabama. He led an offensive line on a Jacksonville State offense that averaged 251.2 rushing yards per game, which was fourth in the nation.

The Eagles waived 2024 sixth-round pick Dylan McMahon at 53-man cutdowns last year, and they could still use a center/guard-versatile backup lineman, with upside to start down the road.

