September 06, 2024

Eagles open thread: Week 1 vs. Packers

Chat Eagles-Packers and the return of the NFL season here.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
080624AJBrown Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Eagles WR A.J. Brown (11)

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2024 season at 8:15 p.m. EST tonight in Brazil against the Green Bay Packers.

One of the Eagles' biggest priorities each summer is making sure that their best players are available for the games that actually matter. Heading into Week 1, the Eagles have two players on their injury report, CB Isaiah Rodgers and LB Devin White, both of whom were projected starters heading into training camp. The Packers are mostly healthy. You can find the full Eagles-Packers inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Packers have the youngest team in the NFL, with an up-and-coming potential star quarterback in Jordan Love, and a slew of young playmakers at the skill positions. They also have a fierce pass rush that will test the Eagles' ability to handle the blitz right off the bat. On the downside, Green Bay's offensive line has three concern areas, but can the Eagles exploit them?

The Eagles are 2-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks, and here is what some others around the country think about the Eagles' 2024 season outlook. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 1 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

