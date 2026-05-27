Eagles OTAs: Seven things to watch for in first Birds full team practices of 2026

Philadelphia Eagles OTAs kicked off on Tuesday, as the team had their first first-team practice of the spring. On Wednesday, media will be allowed to watch for the first time. Here's what we'll be keeping an eye on.

1) A.J. Brown won't be there. But who else?

OTAs are voluntary, and last year there were five players who didn't have injuries (that anyone knew about, at least) who skipped.



S Reed Blankenship LG Landon Dickerson EDGE Bryce Huff RT Lane Johnson WR DeVonta Smith

Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson certainly don't need OTAs. It'll be interesting to see if DeVonta Smith attends this year. He has reportedly been "a man possessed" in preparation for his elevated role as the team's focal point in the passing attack.

Also, Huff's absence was likely due in part to the fact that the team was about to trade him away to the San Francisco 49ers after June 1. It'll be interesting to take stock of other missing players who could be trade candidates.

We'll also get a chance to see which players are missing due to injury. Guys like Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, Jihaad Campbell, and Andrew Mukuba are all rehabbing various body parts. And sometimes previously unknown injuries are revealed during OTAs.

2) Will there be any surprise lineup iterations?

Spring practices don't compare to training camp in terms of the level of competition, but they can be revealing in a "first look at the team" kind of way. And sometimes there are surprises.

In 2024, for example, Zack Baun got first-team reps right off the bat at off-ball linebacker when it was presumed by everyone (Baun himself included) that he would be playing on the edge. He also happened to make some plays in practice. I remember he picked off Jalen Hurts, and also deflected another Hurts pass that was picked off by another defender.

That was our first hint that Baun was going to play a significant role in the defense, and he would ultimately go on to have a spectacular season.

3) The new guys: Vets

There are five veteran additions that I'll be curious to get a look at in the Eagles' first practice:

• EDGE Jonathan Greenard: The addition of Greenard has fallen under the radar a bit, likely because he was acquired during the draft. But he will very likely open the season as the team's top edge defender, likely to lead that group in snaps.