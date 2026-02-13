Eagles chairmain Jeffrey Lurie, other NFL owners can't be publicly graded by NFL players anymore

Jeffrey Lurie and the Eagles organization along with the 31 other NFL teams will no longer be permitted to be publicly evaluated and graded by the league's players and have those results published by the union.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL won its grievance against the NFLPA to stop the players' union from publishing its annual team report cards that come out every February on the union's website.

In last year's report, which came out just weeks after the Eagles beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles ranked 22nd overall, a drop from No. 4 after the 2024 season. Voting from league players typically takes place from training camp to November, so the results are often a reflection on how players felt about their respective teams from the prior season.

The Eagles last year graded low in locker room, treatments of families, and team travel but scored very high in food/dining, head coach and training staff. Lurie, the team chairman, received an A in 2025 and B in 2025. They were coming off a major slide at the end of the 2023 season, including a first-round playoff loss, when voting took place.

According to the memorandum sent to all NFL teams shown in Schefter's report, an arbitrator agreed with the NFL's assertion that the union's annual report cards, which started in 2023, violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement because it disparaged the league's clubs and individuals.

The memorandum said the NFLPA ignored repeated requests from the NFL to "provide any information or data related to prior years' surveys" and that, at the hearing, union witnesses and counsel characterized the report cards as "union speech," along with admitting that specific player evaluations that appeared in the report cards were "cherry picked" by union staffers with players having no role in determining which responses would be published.

Also, per the memorandum, the union selected specific anonymous quotes for the report cards to "support its chosen narrative" and decided "the weight to give each topic and the resulting impact on the alphabetical grades it assigned," essentially establishing that the report cards would only serve the union's interest.

The NFL owners will celebrate the arbitrator's decision, but their grievance could end up being a loss in the court of public opinion.

Within minutes of the decision becoming public, some media along with current and former players accused the NFL of avoiding accountability and noted that past report cards had led to some significant changes.

ESPN's NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler wrote that teams had been "put on notice" because of the reports cards:

Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan blamed the NFL for being "upset" by the report card findings: