Eagles rank 22nd in NFLPA's annual team report card rankings

The NFL Players Association released its annual team report cards on Wednesday, and out of the league's 32 teams, the Eagles ranked out at 22nd when it comes to the day-to-day away from the field.

The organization was ranked fourth overall in the NFLPA's 2024 report cards, so among the 1,695 players the union said it surveyed this past season, that does mark a pretty substantial slide.

Here's how the Eagles' 2025 report card broke down, alongside the 2024 one to compare:

Category 2025 2024 Treatment of Families C- (27) C (16) Food/Dining Area A- (7) A (2) Nutritionist/Dietician B- (28) B (13) Locker Room D+ (25) B- (16) Training Room B- (19) B+ (9) Training Staff B+ (9) A- (4) Weight Room B (21) A- (9) Strength Coaches B (28) A- (6) Team Travel F (30) C (19) Head Coach A- (18) A(6) Ownership B (16) A (7)

Keep in mind that roster turnover, personnel changes, new stadiums, and renovated practice facilities year-over-year league-wide are always going to alter perception and opinion, and obviously, this isn't a make-or-break for a Super Bowl team. The Eagles just won.

What's notable here is that the head coach and ownership continue to grade well, which bodes well for Nick Sirianni and Jeffrey Lurie.

UPDATE [2:26 p.m.] – Even more impressive is that surveys were taken during training camp in the summer, when outside pressure on Sirianni from 2023's collapse was arguably at its peak, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

This also could've left time for the Eagles to address other areas on their report card while on the way to the Super Bowl, as McLane mentions and as some of them are written about below.

It's just the other areas tied specifically to the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field, and perhaps how old they are, that are sourcing the main complaints. Well, those and travel.

Said the NFLPA:

The Eagles finish the year ranked 22nd. There are many seemingly low-cost improvements the team could make that would quickly improve the players’ experience. Players identify three easy fixes: providing childcare on game days (like most NFL teams do), prioritizing first-class seating for players instead of coaches, and staggering lunch times to avoid overcrowding in the cafeteria. Currently, players wait in long lines and are unable to find places to sit and eat because the business staff takes up most of the space. The other recurring issue is a lack of space, with players noting that nearly every facility category felt too small or lacked enough space. Despite these concerns, players remain optimistic that things will improve. When asked what the team currently does best, players shared that team leadership listens to their feedback and prioritizes improvements.

It is possible that improvements to facility space could be in store, though not immediately.

The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is set to undergo a dramatic overhaul with the Flyers and Sixers having reached a deal to build a new arena by 2031.

The Eagles' lease with the city for Lincoln Financial Field is up right after in 2032, when the building will be just shy of 30 years old, and there have already been rumors, speculation, and talk about the prospect of building a new one to move into by then – the latest being Lurie's comments on whether he would want a roof on a potential new stadium at the start of Super Bowl media week.

The NFLPA's 2025 team report cards and rankings can be seen in full HERE.

