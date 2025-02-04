Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie asked about rumors he wants a domed stadium for his team

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked during Monday's media day at Super Bowl LIX about the possibility of his team building a domed stadium as a replacement for Lincoln Financial Field, addressing speculation that began a couple months ago after Lurie sold off a minority ownership stake.

Lurie, who has owned the Eagles since 1994, said in New Orleans that he's conflicted about the idea of football being played indoors in Philadelphia. The team's lease at the Linc expires in 2032, leaving a fair amount of runway for the Eagles and the city to evaluate different options.

"I don't have a strong opinion about it because you're torn," Lurie said. "I love outdoor football. I love it. I love the cold games. I like the hot games. I like the snow games. On the other hand, does Philadelphia deserve to host the Super Bowl? The NCAA Final Four? Lots of great events. It's an incredible sports city. Does it deserve that? Yes, so you've got to balance all of those things."

The Eagles do not own Lincoln Financial Field, which was built in 2003 and financed partly with public contributions from the city and state. The team also leases the land from the city, making annual $2 million payments in lieu of property taxes. Although the Eagles have full control over the stadium and its operations, the team eventually will need to either renew its lease at the Linc or build a new stadium.

The Eagles' future at the Sports Complex could be shaped by the projects already in the pipeline in South Philly. Last month, the 76ers abandoned their plan to build an arena in Center City in favor of partnering with Comcast Spectacor to share a facility with the Flyers that will be built at the Sports Complex by 2031. The Phillies also have joined a $2.5 billion partnership with Comcast Spectacor to build a range of new fan amenities, restaurants, retail and plazas at the Sports Complex in the coming decade.

The Eagles have not joined any of those projects at the Sports Complex, and Lurie has not expressed how his team could fit into those plans. Notably, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was involved in conversations the 76ers had with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Comcast President Brian Roberts before the change of plans to a new arena in South Philly were announced. The details for the new arena have not been released, including where within the Sports Complex it would be located, but the Wells Fargo Center is expected to be demolished once the new facility is completed.

The rumor that Lurie could be considering building a new enclosed stadium for the Eagles took off late last year when Crossing Broad published "a couple throwaway sentences" at the end of a post about Lurie selling an 8% share in the team. With the Eagles valued at $8.3 billion, that's about $664 million, which the writer speculated could be a "large chunk of your stadium money."

Social media fueled the speculation more after the Sixers switched their focus to a new stadium in South Philly.

Mayor Cherelle Parker's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday about long-range planning at the sports complex and its preparations for the end of the Eagles' lease.

Of the the NFL's 30 stadiums, the Linc is the league's 10th newest facility. Seven of the nine stadiums built since then have roofs that are either fixed or retractable. Also eight of those newer stadiums have already hosted Super Bowls, including MetLife Stadium, shared by the New York Giants and Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which was built in 2010 and hosted Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. It does not have a roof.

The Final Four of the NCAA's men's basketball tournament has been held at large indoor stadiums for nearly three decades. The sites for the next seven Final Fours include five domed NFL stadiums built since 2002.

Lurie will be 80 years old when the Eagles' lease at the Linc expires. His son, Julian, who was named the organization's head of business and football operations strategy in 2022, is poised to take over the team.

Another rumor that circulated late last month is Lurie, a Boston native, has interest in buying the Celtics since the team's current ownership announced plans to sell. At the Superdome on Monday night, Lurie said he's not likely to pursue the Celtics.

"I'm not really interested in acquiring another sports team," Lurie said.. "I think it's connected because they were my childhood team. ... But it's not something that's top of mind. My whole focus is on my love of the Eagles and to win another Super Bowl for Philadelphia. I'm obsessed, as you know."

Based on Lurie's comments, it's too soon to say what the Eagles' strategy will be at the Sports Complex. The team could opt to renovate Lincoln Financial Field to extend its life before developing plans for a new stadium down the line. Lurie's response to the question about a dome suggests he might have a hard time committing to a project that wouldn't give the team the option to continue playing games outdoors.