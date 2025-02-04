Eagles notes from the NFL's Monday night Super Bowl media event

On Monday night, the NFL held is annual media circus event in advance of the Super Bowl. Here were the newsiest tidbits to emerge.

The Eagles won't be playing in Australia in 2026, at least as a home team

A report from the Herald Sun in Australia said that the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia in 2026.

In Week 1 during the 2024 season, the Eagles "hosted" the Green Bay Packers in a "home" game in Brazil. If you look at the Eagles' future schedules, the Eagles-Rams matchup in 2026 is an Eagles home game.

Asked about the report, Jeffrey Lurie was open to playing in Australia, but does not want to lose another home game like they did this season. Via Jeff Kerr of CBS:

"We are a natural team to play there," Lurie said. "If there's an opportunity to be an away team there, we will embrace that."

C Cam Jurgens says he's feeling good

Jurgens did not start in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders because of a back injury, but he filled in for an injured Landon Dickerson. Jurgens said that he feels better than he did a week ago while trying to get ready for the Commanders.

Via ESP:

Dickerson did not comment on his status, but the Eagles did not give him an game status designation (like questionable, doubtful, etc.) on their bye week Super Bowl injury report, so expect him to be good to go, too.

LB Ben VanSumeren will be good to go in 2025

VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered what was only described as a "lower-body" injury during practice and landed on IR.

VanSumeren declined to elaborate on exactly what his injury is, but did say that it's his knee (not an ACL tear) and that it's not going to keep him out of action beyond the 2024 season.

"It's not going to keep me out at all next year," he said.

RB Kenny Gainwell is still in the concussion protocol

Gainwell was concussed against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. He couldn't speak with reporters because he is still in the concussion protocol.

Gainwell had his moments in 2024, particularly in the Eagles' fist matchup against the Commanders Week 11 when he rushed 4 times for 43 yards and a TD.

The fact that Gainwell was at the event at all means that he has progressed through the protocol to some degree. If he can't play, rookie Will Shipley would be the RB2 on gameday. (Gainwell is likely to play.)

Jeffrey Lurie addressed his rumored interest in buying the Boston Celtics

A week ago, the Ringer's Bill Simmons reported that Lurie was in the running to buy the Celtics:

Lurie poured some cold water on those rumors, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philly.

“I'm not really interested in acquiring another sports team,” he said. “I think it's connected because they were my childhood team. I've got a tremendous amount of respect for their whole culture. I sort of see it as like a kindred soul in the NBA. “Wyc (Grousbeck) has been an outstanding owner. I love the way they've developed that team. We've got to celebrate so many banners over the years. But it's not something that's top of mind. My whole focus is on my love of the Eagles and to win another Super Bowl for Philadelphia. I'm obsessed, as you know.”

He added:

“I don't expect anything (to happen),” he said. “Really, we're not (interested). I would never say never, but I'm not looking to own another sports franchise. The Celtics again are exceptional. They're so well run. They're so talented. It's my childhood team. However, I do not expect that to happen.”

Kellen Moore mostly dodged questions about being the Saints' presumptive head coach in 2025, but he did hint that it's a done deal

Skip to the 1:50 mark below:

We'll have a list of potential Eagles offensive coordinator hires sometime shortly after the Super Bowl.

