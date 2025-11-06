Eagles-Packers Week 10 injury report, with analysis

November 06, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles had their bye Week 9, so they should be fresh heading into an important stretch of games against the Green Bay Packers Week 10, the Detroit Lions Week 11, and the Dallas Cowboys Week 12. The Packers initially listed 13 players on their injury report.
Here's the Eagles-Packers injury report, with analysis.
|Player
|Injury
|Thurs
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|C Cam Jurgens
|Knee
|DNP
|iDL Moro Ojomo
|Concussion
|Limited
|CB Adoree' Jackson
|Concussion
|Limited
|RB Saquon Barkley
|Groin
|Full
|WR A.J. Brown
|Hamstring
|Full
|EDGE Nolan Smith
|Triceps
|Full
|CB Jakorian Bennett
|Pectoral
|Full
|G/C Willie Lampkin
|Knee/Ankle
|Full
Thursday notes:
• Jurgens' lack of practice is noteworthy coming out of the bye. His knee injury can't be a long-term concern, seeing as the team did not place him on IR prior to their Week 8 game against the Giants. But we'll monitor his progress (or lack thereof) as the week continues. Brett Toth played well at center against the Giants in relief of Jurgens.
• Ojomo's limited practice status with a concussion means that he probably wouldn't have played if the Eagles had a game Week 9. But as a limited participant in practice on Thursday, he should be good to go for Monday. Jackson, too.
• Brown said that he's playing.
• Barkley hobbled off the field with a groin injury after a long run Week 8, and he did not return. His status was in question heading into this week. Full participation is a good result.
• The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Smith and he was a full participant, so his chances of playing on Monday feel pretty good.
• Brandon Graham appeared on the practice report last week. He's not on there anymore.
• EDGE Nolan Smith (IR, triceps, 21-day practice window opened): In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks. He tore his triceps in the Super Bowl. Smith entered the 2025 as the team's top edge defender. Through the first three games he had 10 tackles and 0 sacks, before "tweaking" his triceps injury.
Smith has missed five games, but the Eagles activated his 21-day practice window on Tuesday.
• CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral, 21-day practice window opened): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp.
The CB2 spot in the Eagles' defense has not yet stabilized, so it will be interesting to see if and when Bennett gets a chance to play. The Eagles opened Bennett's 21-day practice window prior to their Week 8 matchup against the Giants.
• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.
• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR after Week 8, but will be out much longer than that): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.
• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.
|Player
|Injury
|Thurs
|Fri
|Sat
|Status
|CB Nate Hobbs
|Knee
|DNP
|EDGE Lucas Van Ness
|Foot
|DNP
|WR Savion Williams
|Foot
|DNP
|EDGE Micah Parsons
|Pectoral
|Limited
|LB Edgerrin Cooper
|Foot
|Limited
|LB Quay Walker
|Calf
|Limited
|OT Zach Tom
|Back
|Limited
|OG Aaron Banks
|Neck
|Limited
|WR Christian Watson
|Knee
|Limited
|WR Matthew Golden
|Shoulder
|Limited
|WR Dontayvion Wicks
|Calf
|Limited
|DL Colby Wooden
|Shoulder
|Limited
|K Brandon McManus
|Right quad
|Full
Thursday notes:
• The Packers signed Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million deal this offseason. He'll miss a couple of weeks, per Matt LaFleur. The Packers will likely start Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine at CB on Monday night, with Javon Bullard in the slot.
• Van Ness was the 13th overall pick in 2023, and is part of the Packers' D-line rotation. He has 1.5 sacks, but has missed the Packers' last three games. He did not practice on Thursday.
• The Packers' passing game weapons are very banged up.
• Tom is the starting RT and probably the Packers' best lineman. He has dealt with oblique, back, and hip injuries this season.
• Banks is the starting LG. He suffered a stinger Week 9 against the Panthers, and Sean Rhyan filled in.
• Parsons is a star player, obviously, and Cooper is becoming one. Their injuries are new, and worth watching as the week progresses.
• TE Tucker Kraft (IR, torn ACL, season over): Kraft was having an All-Pro type of season, with 32 catches for 489 yards and 6 TDs through the Packers' first 8 games, but he tore his ACL during their Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and his season is over. He is the Packers' leader in receiving yards and receiving TDs.
• WR Jayden Reed (IR, shoulder/foot, eligible to return from IR at any time): Reed is probably the Packers' best receiver. In 2024, he led the team in receptions (55) and receiving yards (857), and had 6 TDs. He had a big game in Brazil against the Eagles, catching 4 passes for 138 yards and a TD, plus a 33-yard TD run. Reed had concurrent surgeries on a broken clavicle and a Jones fracture in his foot in September. He is eligible to come off of IR at any time, but is extremely unlikely to play Week 10 against the Eagles:
Always a welcome sign to see Jayden Reed around the rest of the WRs at practice. His timetable to return is still unknown but the expectation a couple months back was sometime in November #Packers pic.twitter.com/8N66c5aOIA— Cameron Ezeir (@EzeirCameron) November 6, 2025
• EDGE Brenton Cox (IR, groin, eligible to return at any time): Cox is a backup edge defender who had 4 sacks in 7 games for the Packers in 2024.
• LB Nick Niemann (IR, pectoral, eligible to return after Week 12): Niemann is a sneaky important player for the Packers, as he is fifth in the NFL with 11 special teams tackles. He suffered a pectoral injury Week 8 against the Steelers.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader