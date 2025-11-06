More Sports:

November 06, 2025

Eagles-Packers Week 10 injury report, with analysis

A.J. Brown said he will play Monday night, and a lot of other notable injured Eagles are expected to as well. Meanwhile, the Packers' injury report list is lengthy.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Sports Injuries

110625AJBrownSaquonBarkley Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley should be good to go against the Packers Monday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles had their bye Week 9, so they should be fresh heading into an important stretch of games against the Green Bay Packers Week 10, the Detroit Lions Week 11, and the Dallas Cowboys Week 12. The Packers initially listed 13 players on their injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Packers injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Thurs FriSat Status 
C Cam JurgensKneeDNP
iDL Moro Ojomo Concussion Limited    
CB Adoree' Jackson Concussion Limited    
RB Saquon Barkley Groin Full    
WR A.J. Brown Hamstring Full    
EDGE Nolan Smith Triceps Full    
CB Jakorian Bennett Pectoral Full    
G/C Willie Lampkin Knee/Ankle Full    


Thursday notes:

• Jurgens' lack of practice is noteworthy coming out of the bye. His knee injury can't be a long-term concern, seeing as the team did not place him on IR prior to their Week 8 game against the Giants. But we'll monitor his progress (or lack thereof) as the week continues. Brett Toth played well at center against the Giants in relief of Jurgens.

• Ojomo's limited practice status with a concussion means that he probably wouldn't have played if the Eagles had a game Week 9. But as a limited participant in practice on Thursday, he should be good to go for Monday. Jackson, too.

• Brown said that he's playing.

• Barkley hobbled off the field with a groin injury after a long run Week 8, and he did not return. His status was in question heading into this week. Full participation is a good result.

• The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Smith and he was a full participant, so his chances of playing on Monday feel pretty good.

• Brandon Graham appeared on the practice report last week. He's not on there anymore.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

EDGE Nolan Smith (IR, triceps, 21-day practice window opened): In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks. He tore his triceps in the Super Bowl. Smith entered the 2025 as the team's top edge defender. Through the first three games he had 10 tackles and 0 sacks, before "tweaking" his triceps injury.

Smith has missed five games, but the Eagles activated his 21-day practice window on Tuesday.

CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral, 21-day practice window opened): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp.

The CB2 spot in the Eagles' defense has not yet stabilized, so it will be interesting to see if and when Bennett gets a chance to play. The Eagles opened Bennett's 21-day practice window prior to their Week 8 matchup against the Giants.

WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR after Week 8, but will be out much longer than that): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.

FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.

Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status 
CB Nate Hobbs Knee DNP    
EDGE Lucas Van Ness Foot DNP    
WR Savion Williams Foot DNP    
 EDGE Micah ParsonsPectoral Limited    
LB Edgerrin Cooper Foot Limited    
LB Quay Walker Calf Limited    
OT Zach Tom Back Limited    
OG Aaron Banks Neck Limited    
WR Christian Watson Knee Limited    
WR Matthew Golden Shoulder Limited    
WR Dontayvion Wicks Calf Limited    
DL Colby Wooden Shoulder Limited    
K Brandon McManus Right quad Full    


Thursday notes

• The Packers signed Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million deal this offseason. He'll miss a couple of weeks, per Matt LaFleur. The Packers will likely start Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine at CB on Monday night, with Javon Bullard in the slot.

• Van Ness was the 13th overall pick in 2023, and is part of the Packers' D-line rotation. He has 1.5 sacks, but has missed the Packers' last three games. He did not practice on Thursday.

• The Packers' passing game weapons are very banged up.

  1. Tucker Kraft's season is over (as noted below).
  2. Jayden Reed is on IR (as noted below).
  3. Christian Watson is on a bit of a pitch count after returning to the field from a 2024 torn ACL.
  4. Golden left the Packers' loss to the Panthers with a shoulder injury.
  5. Wicks did not play Week 9 against the Panthers.
  6. Williams got hurt against the Panthers Week 9, and also had a devastating fumble in the red zone.

• Tom is the starting RT and probably the Packers' best lineman. He has dealt with oblique, back, and hip injuries this season.

• Banks is the starting LG. He suffered a stinger Week 9 against the Panthers, and Sean Rhyan filled in.

• Parsons is a star player, obviously, and Cooper is becoming one. Their injuries are new, and worth watching as the week progresses.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

TE Tucker Kraft (IR, torn ACL, season over): Kraft was having an All-Pro type of season, with 32 catches for 489 yards and 6 TDs through the Packers' first 8 games, but he tore his ACL during their Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and his season is over. He is the Packers' leader in receiving yards and receiving TDs.

WR Jayden Reed (IR, shoulder/foot, eligible to return from IR at any time): Reed is probably the Packers' best receiver. In 2024, he led the team in receptions (55) and receiving yards (857), and had 6 TDs. He had a big game in Brazil against the Eagles, catching 4 passes for 138 yards and a TD, plus a 33-yard TD run. Reed had concurrent surgeries on a broken clavicle and a Jones fracture in his foot in September. He is eligible to come off of IR at any time, but is extremely unlikely to play Week 10 against the Eagles:

EDGE Brenton Cox (IR, groin, eligible to return at any time): Cox is a backup edge defender who had 4 sacks in 7 games for the Packers in 2024. 

LB Nick Niemann (IR, pectoral, eligible to return after Week 12): Niemann is a sneaky important player for the Packers, as he is fifth in the NFL with 11 special teams tackles. He suffered a pectoral injury Week 8 against the Steelers.

