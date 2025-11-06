Eagles-Packers Week 10 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles had their bye Week 9, so they should be fresh heading into an important stretch of games against the Green Bay Packers Week 10, the Detroit Lions Week 11, and the Dallas Cowboys Week 12. The Packers initially listed 13 players on their injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Packers injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status C Cam Jurgens Knee DNP

iDL Moro Ojomo Concussion Limited CB Adoree' Jackson Concussion Limited RB Saquon Barkley Groin Full WR A.J. Brown Hamstring Full EDGE Nolan Smith Triceps Full CB Jakorian Bennett Pectoral Full G/C Willie Lampkin Knee/Ankle Full



Thursday notes:

• Jurgens' lack of practice is noteworthy coming out of the bye. His knee injury can't be a long-term concern, seeing as the team did not place him on IR prior to their Week 8 game against the Giants. But we'll monitor his progress (or lack thereof) as the week continues. Brett Toth played well at center against the Giants in relief of Jurgens.



• Ojomo's limited practice status with a concussion means that he probably wouldn't have played if the Eagles had a game Week 9. But as a limited participant in practice on Thursday, he should be good to go for Monday. Jackson, too.



• Brown said that he's playing.

• Barkley hobbled off the field with a groin injury after a long run Week 8, and he did not return. His status was in question heading into this week. Full participation is a good result.



• The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Smith and he was a full participant, so his chances of playing on Monday feel pretty good.



• Brandon Graham appeared on the practice report last week. He's not on there anymore.

