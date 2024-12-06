Eagles-Panthers: Staff picks, betting odds and more for the Week 14 return to the Linc

The Eagles are coming home on a run of eight straight wins and arguably their biggest of the regular season, with Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers up next for this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Panthers' season fell apart quickly, but they played both Kansas City and Tampa Bay tough the past two weeks, so maybe they're not so easily dismissed.

Still, there are a lot of holes in that Panthers roster, many of which the Eagles are well equipped to exploit.

Here's how our staff is feeling about Week 14 back in South Philly...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 14



Eagles (10-2) vs. Panthers (3-9)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 14 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -12 CAR +470

PHI -650 46 FanDuel PHI -12.5 CAR +480

PHI -650 45.5 BetRivers PHI -12.5 CAR +500

PHI -715 45.5 BetMGM PHI -12.5 CAR +500

PHI -700 45.5 bet365 PHI -12.5 CAR +475

PHI -650 45.5 *Lines as of Monday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 8-4

PICK: Eagles 36, Panthers 17

The Panthers don't have a lot of talent and for a big chunk of the season they looked like the worst team in the NFL. However, they won two of their last four, and their two losses during that span came by three points each against the Chiefs and Buccaneers. They're still playing hard, and second-year QB Bryce Young seems to be figuring some things out. The Eagles have had some ugly losses as double-digit favorites in their day (see: John Skelton, Joe Webb, etc.), so never count out an unexpected catastrophe.

With that disclaimer out of the way, the Eagles have the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 188.9 rushing yards per game. If they keep up that pace, they'll have the 11th most rushing yards per game in NFL history. The Panthers have the worst run defense in the NFL, allowing 166.8 rushing yards per game. They are on pace to give up the 12th-most rushing yards in a single season in NFL history.

That matchup alone is going to be too difficult for the Panthers to overcome. Expect another big day out of Saquon Barkley as he continues to make his MVP push down the stretch.

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-3

PICK: Eagles 37, Panthers 20

This will be a blowout, and a party at the Linc. The Panthers are bad, and the Eagles are Super Bowl contenders. I don't have a ton of analysis here, though I will say I wouldn't be surprised to see Saquon Barkley and the starters get some rest ahead of what should be an amazing game a week from Sunday when the Steelers come to town.

Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-3

PICK: Eagles 33, Panthers 13

Carolina’s pass defense? Terrible. Carolina’s run defense? Also terrible. Part of me thinks this could be a tune-up game for the Birds’ passing offense, which isn’t quite firing on all cylinders compared to the rest of the facets of the team, but why get cute and mess with a clear-cut winning formula? The Panthers are dead last in the league in rushing yards allowed and 27th in yards per carry.

That would normally mean yet another gigantic day for Saquon Barkley, but I could see this one getting out of hand early enough that the team limits his touches and we get a healthy dose of Kenny Gainwell and Will Shipley at running back late.

