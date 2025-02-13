Eagles parade by the numbers: From 700 pounds of confetti to 15 jumbotrons

In a stat-obsessed sports world in which success is based on the number of championships, it seems only fitting to focus on the figures for Friday's Eagles Super Bowl parade.

So let's get down with the digits that will factor into all of the festivities. The following numbers surely will add up to a good time:

1 million: The number of people city officials said they are expecting for the parade.

5 miles: Approximate distance of the parade route, which starts at the Sports Complex at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, heads north on Broad Street, passes City Hall and LOVE Park, and then goes up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the art museum.

37 degrees: The high for Friday, which is forecasted to be cold but mostly sunny after three straight days of wintry mix or rain. The low is 26, but it won't hit that until after sunset.

700 pounds: Total weight of the confetti that will be used during the parade. Artistry in Motion cut the confetti Monday in Los Angeles before shipping it to Philly in 28 boxes – each weighing 25 pounds. The company has worked the Super Bowl for 29 years.

30: Yellow school buses containing "special guests" that will travel up Broad Street for a "pre-parade" before the Eagles head north on open-air buses.

15: Jumbotrons scattered along the route for people to watch the parade progress. Before the parade begins, they will be showing Sunday's 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

55,000: The passengers per hour that the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines can accommodate. Rides on those two SEPTA lines will be free Friday, covered by Kevin Hart's tequila line Gran Coramino. Local transportation authorities, including PATCO, will have express-style rail service and limited stops to shuttle tens of thousands of fans.

40+: Number of bars near the parade route offering free wings, courtesy of Stella Artois. They include Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, City Tap House Logan Square, Con Murphy's, Founding Fathers South St., Locust Rendezvous, McCrossen's Tavern, Moriarty's, and Stogie Joe's Tavern.

$2.27 million: Cost of the 2018 Eagles parade, which included $2 million in overtime to city workers (mostly police officers). The rest went toward damages that occurred during the festivities.