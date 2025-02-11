More News:

February 11, 2025

Eagles Super Bowl parade to end at Philly art museum – just like in 2018

The route begins at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue at 11 a.m. Friday. Team members are expected to give speeches at 2 p.m.

Eagles Parade 2025 Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

The Eagles Super Bowl parade will take place Friday, Feb. 14. Above, Swoop displays the Lombardi Trophy before details about the celebration were announced in City Hall.

The Eagles 2025 Super Bowl parade will run from South Philadelphia to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, mirroring the route the team followed after their first championship in 2018.

The official procession begins at 11 a.m. Friday, traveling north on Broad Street from the Sports Complex, around City Hall and LOVE Park, and up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the art museum, where team members will address fans. The team is expected to arrive there between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., with a ceremony set to run from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. 

MORE: Statue of Saquon Barkley's backward hurdle would be perfect way to memorialize Eagles' magical season

A "pre-parade" of 30 yellow school buses containing "special guests," will travel up Broad Street before the Eagles head north on open-air buses, officials said. There will be over 15 jumbotrons scattered along the route for people to watch the parade progress; before the parade begins, they will be showing the Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Expect plenty of confetti, too. 

Sensory-friendly resources will be available. Fans can text READYEAGLES to 888-777 for updates on the parade.

SEPTA will offer free rides for the celebration on its Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, which will run "express-style" all day long. Many stations will be closed to speed along service, and additional stops may shutter based on crowding conditions Friday. The full list of open stations for both lines includes:

 MFLBSL 
69th Street  Fern Rock Transit Center
 60th StreetOlney Transit Center 
52nd Street Erie 
40th Street North Philadelphia 
Drexel Station Cecil B. Moore 
11th Street Race-Vine 
Girard Walnut-Locust 
 HuntingdonSnyder 
Allegheny Oregon 
 Erie-Torresdale NRG
Arrott Transit Center  
Frankford Transit Center  

PATCO will also operate on a modified schedule Friday. Between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., the transit authority will offer westbound-only express service from Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and City Hall stations into Philadelphia. It will switch to eastbound-only service from 9/10th & Locust Street station at 1 p.m. The regular schedule is expected to resume at 7 p.m.

The School District of Philadelphia will close all schools and its administration center Friday, officials announced. 

The skies are expected to clear for the parade after three days of snow and rain. Southeastern Pennsylvania could get up to 4 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday, with the wintry mix beginning as early as Tuesday afternoon.

The 2018 victory parade drew hundreds of thousands of people to Center City. The raucous festivities — which saw fans climbing poles and dancing atop city garbage trucks — ultimately cost Philadelphia $2.27 million in damages and overtime pay.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

