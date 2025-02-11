Eagles Super Bowl parade to end at Philly art museum – just like in 2018

The Eagles 2025 Super Bowl parade will run from South Philadelphia to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, mirroring the route the team followed after their first championship in 2018.

The official procession begins at 11 a.m. Friday, traveling north on Broad Street from the Sports Complex, around City Hall and LOVE Park, and up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the art museum, where team members will address fans. The team is expected to arrive there between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., with a ceremony set to run from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

A "pre-parade" of 30 yellow school buses containing "special guests," will travel up Broad Street before the Eagles head north on open-air buses, officials said. There will be over 15 jumbotrons scattered along the route for people to watch the parade progress; before the parade begins, they will be showing the Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Expect plenty of confetti, too.

Sensory-friendly resources will be available. Fans can text READYEAGLES to 888-777 for updates on the parade.

SEPTA will offer free rides for the celebration on its Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, which will run "express-style" all day long. Many stations will be closed to speed along service, and additional stops may shutter based on crowding conditions Friday. The full list of open stations for both lines includes:

MFL BSL 69th Street Fern Rock Transit Center 60th Street Olney Transit Center 52nd Street Erie 40th Street North Philadelphia Drexel Station Cecil B. Moore 11th Street Race-Vine Girard Walnut-Locust Huntingdon Snyder Allegheny Oregon Erie-Torresdale NRG Arrott Transit Center Frankford Transit Center



PATCO will also operate on a modified schedule Friday. Between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., the transit authority will offer westbound-only express service from Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and City Hall stations into Philadelphia. It will switch to eastbound-only service from 9/10th & Locust Street station at 1 p.m. The regular schedule is expected to resume at 7 p.m.

The School District of Philadelphia will close all schools and its administration center Friday, officials announced.

The skies are expected to clear for the parade after three days of snow and rain. Southeastern Pennsylvania could get up to 4 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday, with the wintry mix beginning as early as Tuesday afternoon.

The 2018 victory parade drew hundreds of thousands of people to Center City. The raucous festivities — which saw fans climbing poles and dancing atop city garbage trucks — ultimately cost Philadelphia $2.27 million in damages and overtime pay.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

