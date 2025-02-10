Sun is expected to roll in for the Eagles parade Friday after three days of wintry mix and rain

The forecast is calling for a wintry mix over the next few days in the Philly region, but the snow and rain are expected to clear up for the Eagles championship parade Friday.

Accumulating snowfall could begin as early as Tuesday afternoon and end late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, according to the latest briefing posted by the National Weather Service. Additional snow accumulation or a wintry mix is possible Wednesday night, followed by a change to rain Thursday.

Between 1-4 inches of snow is expected in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and between 4-6 inches of snow is expected in South Jersey, according to the NWS. A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of South Jersey from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, and localized totals as high as 6-8 inches are possible. Philadelphia will get between 3-4 inches, according to the latest forecast. The snow could impact Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

"The heaviest snow is expected late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning," said Mike Lee, lead meteorologist at NWS Philadelphia/Mount Holly. "Certainly the Wednesday morning commute could be a bit tricky, with some snowfall on the ground."

Wednesday afternoon there will be "a little bit of a pause" in precipitation, followed by a second system coming through and bringing a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain into the night, Lee said.

"That'll be a little bit messier," Lee said. Then, the weather may get a little wet on Thursday as the temperature rises.

"By Thursday morning, it will actually warm up quite decently," Lee said. "As the system of precipitation tapers off, it'll change mostly to rain."

For the question on most Birds fans' minds: Will the rain, snow, sleet and slush impact the Eagles championship parade, which is reportedly scheduled for Friday?

"Friday, actually, so far is looking like a decent day," Lee said. "It's gonna be a little on the colder side, but it will be sunny with a high of 36 degrees."

Here's the NWS forecast for Philadelphia, as of Monday afternoon:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, low temperature around 25 degrees.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Tuesday night, 90% chance of snow with accumulations of 1-3 inches. High temperature around 36, low about 30.

WEDNESDAY: Snow likely before 1 p.m., then rain and snow likely 1-4 p.m. Chance of rain, snow and sleet after 4 p.m. becoming rain after 1 a.m. High of 36, low of 33.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain before 1 p.m. High near 46, low of 26.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny during the day. High temperature near 36. Overnight low of 25.

SATURDAY: TChance of rain and snow before 1 p.m. then becoming a wintry mix. Rain is likely after 4 p.m. High near 41 degrees, and low of 38.

SUNDAY: 90% chance of rain during the day and chance of snow at night. High near 47, low is around 21.