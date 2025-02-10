More Culture:

February 10, 2025

Super Bowl LIX: Photos of Eagles fans celebrating in the streets of Philadelphia

Thousands descended on Center City after the team captured its second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles SB Celebration Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Fans celebrate in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night.

With Sunday's Super Bowl victory, the Eagles avenged their loss to Kansas City from two years ago, stopped the Chiefs from becoming the first team in NFL history to three-peat and took down their former coach Andy Reid, who left Philly in 2012 as the winningest coach in team history.

The Eagles' second Lombardi Trophy meant a huge celebration for thousands of fans, who held dance parties in the street, climbed up (and knocked over) lampposts and spent the night spreading their joy. Here's a peek at what that looked like in Center City:  

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1809.jpgColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1886Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1821.jpgColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1733Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1617-2Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1554Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1864Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Eagles Super Bowl 2.jpgColleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1706Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1755-2.jpgColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1757-2.jpgColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggettColleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1704Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

020925_EaglesSBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1909.jpgColleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

020925_Eagles_SBCelebration_ColleenClaggett-1608Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

