Super Bowl LIX: Photos of Eagles fans celebrating in the streets of Philadelphia

February 10, 2025
With Sunday's Super Bowl victory, the Eagles avenged their loss to Kansas City from two years ago, stopped the Chiefs from becoming the first team in NFL history to three-peat and took down their former coach Andy Reid, who left Philly in 2012 as the winningest coach in team history.
The Eagles' second Lombardi Trophy meant a huge celebration for thousands of fans, who held dance parties in the street, climbed up (and knocked over) lampposts and spent the night spreading their joy. Here's a peek at what that looked like in Center City: