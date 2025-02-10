Eagles fans took to the streets following Sunday night's Super Bowl win

February 10, 2025
The official parade isn't scheduled until Friday, but that didn't stop crowds from taking over Center City Sunday night after the Eagles easily defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl LIX win.
The team won 40-22, and festivities started before the game was even over. Officials closed roads, restricted parking and rerouted SEPTA buses in anticipation. Streets were blocked off by municipal trucks (which many opted to climb) and mounted police were on the scene for crowd control. As expected, some attendees ignored warnings against scaling greased poles, while a new tactic was knocking over street lights, crosswalk signs and lampposts.
Crowds appeared even bigger this year than they were after the Birds had their first Super Bowl win in 2018. Celebrations took place all over Philadelphia, but the largest concentration was along Broad Street.
Broad Street at Locust completely bonkers. The crowds are definitely larger than in 2018. Congratulations Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/dKZ1t5Jyep— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) February 10, 2025
This is the best Eagles winning the Super Bowl video of Broad Street.— On Pattison (@OnPattison) February 10, 2025
Video: @billykyle pic.twitter.com/l7r8DT0LZp
Scenes in Philly after the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX 🤯— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 10, 2025
(via zaacck | IG) pic.twitter.com/WXjimiY1Ms
Can’t get to broad this is 15! pic.twitter.com/Ub6Ci9Fh28— Evan Macy (@evan_macy) February 10, 2025
Nice lil sax serenade for the birds on Broad Street #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/ar2hGzPzGR— KYW Newsradio - NOW ON 103.9 FM! (@KYWNewsradio) February 10, 2025
You 🧢 you out Broad Street RIGHT NOW omg 😭 https://t.co/bbhKdcQS9P pic.twitter.com/qSfcfFpEWN— Topanga Lawrence 🖤 (@MikaylaChristn) February 10, 2025
They taking poles down and passing them around yall😩 pic.twitter.com/KDe4L7OGUz— Sofiya Abena Ballin (@sofiyaballin) February 10, 2025
Aftermath on Market Street between Philadelphia City Hall & Macy’s. Four traffic light poles downed. A 5th is over on the other side of City Hall next to a sculpture. pic.twitter.com/HZ2tC7nXjn— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 10, 2025
At one point, the crowds took over a parked moving van filled with white towels and began tossing them out to fans. They were later used for a fire outside the Hard Rock Cafe on Market Street.
Active fire at 12th and Market fueled by towels stolen from moving van that were used as confetti before being used to start a fire pic.twitter.com/R19ofNhonp— Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 10, 2025
But throughout the night, one fan made sure things would feel homey, no matter where the night took him.
This guy was carrying a chair so he could be comfortable wherever he goes pic.twitter.com/9SIknoCIJx— Kristin Hunt (@kristin_hunt) February 10, 2025