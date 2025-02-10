More News:

February 10, 2025

Eagles fans took to the streets following Sunday night's Super Bowl win

The team handedly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, and residents celebrated by climbing up and knocking over lampposts.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Super Bowl LIX
Eagles Super Bowl win celebration Daniella Heminghaus/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Residents took over Center City Sunday night after the Eagles won the Super Bowl LIX. Above, fans celebrate on top of a garbage truck.

The official parade isn't scheduled until Friday, but that didn't stop crowds from taking over Center City Sunday night after the Eagles easily defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl LIX win. 

The team won 40-22, and festivities started before the game was even over. Officials closed roads, restricted parking and rerouted SEPTA buses in anticipation. Streets were blocked off by municipal trucks (which many opted to climb) and mounted police were on the scene for crowd control. As expected, some attendees ignored warnings against scaling greased poles, while a new tactic was knocking over street lights, crosswalk signs and lampposts. 

MORE: WATCH: Eagles lift the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIX

Crowds appeared even bigger this year than they were after the Birds had their first Super Bowl win in 2018. Celebrations took place all over Philadelphia, but the largest concentration was along Broad Street. 

Things got a little musical with the (locally) infamous Elmo drum line and a saxophonist. 

Fans were warned not to climb poles after a Temple University student died when he fell from one following the NFC Champion win. Many did anyway, but others began knocking down lampposts and traffic lights, instead. 

At one point, the crowds took over a parked moving van filled with white towels and began tossing them out to fans. They were later used for a fire outside the Hard Rock Cafe on Market Street.

But throughout the night, one fan made sure things would feel homey, no matter where the night took him.

