For Eagles Super Bowl parade, 700 pounds of confetti were shipped from Los Angeles to Philly

When Philadelphia celebrates the Eagles' Super Bowl victory on Friday, crews will be out on the parade route blasting 700 pounds of confetti in the air to mark the team's second championship in the last seven years.

About 1 million people are expected to attend the Super Bowl parade, which will run from the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia north on Broad Street, around City Hall and LOVE Park, and up Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the art museum, where the team will hold a ceremony for fans.

The confetti for Friday's parade was sourced from Artistry in Motion, the Los Angeles-based company that has provided confetti for the last 29 Super Bowls and many of the parades that followed.

"We cut the confetti on Monday," Joseph Wojcik, the company's president, said of the quick turnaround after showering the Eagles with Lombardy Trophy-shaped confetti in New Orleans the night before.

Artistry in Motion uses a biodegradable tissue mix that's ordered in bulk from Seaman Paper, a Massachusetts-based mill that provides 20-inch-by-30-inch sheets to be cut in Los Angeles. Once the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Artistry in Motion fired up the confetti cutters at its L.A. factory for a daylong process of creating the green, black, grey and white rectangles that will rain down during Friday's parade.

Confetti in the shape of the Vince Lombardy Trophy is licensed by the NFL and typically reserved for the ceremony at the end of the Super Bowl. Artistry in Motion pumped about 400 pounds of confetti into the Superdome on Sunday night. The company uses proprietary, gas-powered confetti launchers — known as BigBlasters — that can propel paper bits up to 110 feet in the air.

"Depending on the air currents and the fluttering, it can hang in the air for a while," Wojcik said.

Just how much confetti is 700 pounds? It's the weight equivalent of between four and five kegs of beer, or about 70 adult bald eagles. For Friday's parade, Artistry in Motion densely packed the confetti into 28 boxes measuring 20-by-13-by-13 inches, each weighing 25 pounds. The boxes were shipped from Los Angeles to Philadelphia by plane on Tuesday.

When the parade procession starts at 11 a.m. Friday, the confetti will be dispersed by Baltimore-based Image Engineering. The company owns multiple BigBlasters purchased from Artistry in Motion to launch confetti. The technical team declined to share specifics about plans, but a representative confirmed there will be "a lot of confetti everywhere" for fans to scoop as a memento.

Eagles players will be riding in open-air buses along the parade route before arriving at the art museum between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. The team's ceremony and players' speeches are set to run from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

To put the amount of confetti in perspective, the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade last year used 1,000 pounds of confetti. The annual Macy's Day Parade uses 200 pounds, while the New Year's celebration in Times Square used about 3,000 pounds of confetti this year. And when the Democratic National Convention came to Philly in 2016, about 1,000 pounds of confetti rained down after after Hillary Clinton gave her headlining speech.

Wojcik said his company takes pride in making Super Bowl celebrations feel special for teams and their fans.

"Broadcasters and journalists are always talking about the confetti and you see the snow angels," he said. "It's exciting to be there and help put on a celebration that creates memorable moments."

During Sunday's game, Wojcik said he and his staff were much more relaxed than they were at the Super Bowl a year ago when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. He said the mantra at Artistry in Motion is never to shoot the confetti early and never blast the wrong colors. This time around, the BigBlasters were loaded with Eagles confetti by the middle of the fourth quarter. The losing team's confetti is recycled each year.

Wojcik was especially happy to hear Fox Sports correspondent Erin Andrews ask Jalen Hurts about the confetti on the field after the Eagles won on Sunday. In the two years since the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Hurts famously used a photo of himself walking through the Chiefs confetti as his phone's lock screen for extra motivation.

For Artistry in Motion, moments like that are what make the confetti business a powerful part of sports.

"It's always exciting that we're one small part of the huge spectacle that's the Super Bowl," Wojcik said.